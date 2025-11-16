Hey Pandas, What Is The Weirdest Thing You Have Ever Overheard?

Write the weirdest things you have overheard
#1
Passed two ladies in the street.
“There’s that puddle I was telling you about.”
#2
I will not specify but it involved teenage boys and ‘staying in practice.’
#3
I heard someone say that they were going to get someone a ribbon for Christmas
#4
Intimacy between my mother and her boyfriend.
I am fourteen years old and I have heard this multiple times.
#5
someone lecturing their son about ghost protection. i was so weirded out
#6
“God asked my dad if he wanted a gay son or a fat daughter, and he got both” – guy behind me in line at a restaurant
#7
“everything it sexier without legs and arms”
for context, it was a conversation about lizards and snakes
#8
Info
I was at a restaurant around a year ago and the people infront of is were getting to go.
Cashier
“Why aren’t you tipping me? I served you! That is so rude of you”
#9
When I was a kid I overheard another kid earnestly telling his little friend that ‘I can run a circle as fast as a cat’. For whatever reason, that has stayed with me. In fact, that’s probably the only thing I learned in school. That, and how $hit at learning I am.
