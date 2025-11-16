Hey Pandas, What Is The Thing You Are Most Thankful You Went Back And Did?

Tell us what you are proudest of doing.
#1
Several years ago I was a volunteer with an association dealing with children with cancer. There was this 3.5 y.o. little girl, who was an orphan and was hospitalized for a tumor removal surgery. We, the volunteers, spent time with her in the hospital so that she wouldn’t be alone. I replaced a colleague and stayed with Andra (that was her name) for a few hours. We played, we had fun, I read stories to her, I comforted her when another child was brought in crying in pain. As my colleague came to take over, Andra asked me: “Are you leaving me too?” “I’ll be back, and look, you’ll be staying with C. (my colleague).”
I took the stairs trying not to cry. Not sure what crossed my mind when I reached the courtyard, but I decided to go back. I entered her room, leaned towards her and whispered: “I love you, kiddo.” Her face lightened up: “You do?? Really?? I love you too!!”
Surgery went well, but the cancer was too aggressive. She passed away a few weeks after. I felt so helpless and broken. But I am so glad that I came back to her that day.
#2
Always making sure to tell my su*c*d*l friend “I love you” just in case I don’t see them again the next day. I’ve told them that I love them for the past six years, and I’ve seen them almost every single day.
#3
I hugged a freaking dinosaur! I was in such a great mood after I did it, because it’s a life long dream of mine to hug a dinosaur, and I finally got the chance to cross it off my bucket list. It wasn’t real, but I didn’t care, I was just so happy that I thought my little head would explode from all the joy that I was experiencing.
#4
Kumon. I got ahead in so much math and did really well in school, even though it is for people who are generally behind.
#5
I am proudest of walking out of therapy. Now, read the whole thing please. I am a big advocate for therapy. I think the whole country needs it. The therapist I had wasn’t a good fit. She was repetitive, not understanding, and often times homophobic (hurtful for me as a pan person 0 straight friends). One day during a session, I couldn’t take it anymore. I got up and walked out and told my mom I wanted to leave. I was lucky my mom respected that. Today, I had my first appointment with my new therapist, and I am SO excited, because she seems like an awesome person, and I think she’ll really help me!
I guess I’m just as proud of myself for getting back into therapy, too!
#6
I apologized for being rude to a customer on the phone. She was unpleasant to deal with when I was swamped so I was short with her. I called her back to apologize when things slowed down. She was pleasantly surprised and thanked me for my professional candor.
#7
Apologize, when you know you hurt someone with actions or words because you get mad at something. Even when I’m right to be mad. If I deliberately hurt people I apologize. Its somehow selfish because i fell better after. But most of the time it heals the other person too.
#8
Turning around after driving 30 minutes on an overnight trip to my parents and double checking if I locked the door , which I did not because a cat got out and I had to grab him so I got distracted and forgot. Later when we got home we noticed the mat moved so we checked our ring door and low and behold someone at like 2 a.m. attempted to break into our apt, after they couldnt get in they checked under the mat for a key. I didn’t really care about our stuff as much as I’m pretty sure if a burglar lets your animals out, they arent going to put them back.
