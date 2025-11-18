Hey Pandas, What Is The Stupidest Thing You’ve Ever Done?

What stupid thing did you do that makes you cringe when you think about it?
#1
I didn’t get mental health meds when I should’ve. I knew I was depressed, but I thought, “I can tough this out.” Take it from me: don’t tough it out. Get the meds. Get the therapy. It works. And you deserve it.
#2
Given partners too many chances.
#3
When I was a child I was bullied pretty often. Some of the worst offenders were the kids that lived in my neighborhood, who I had to see every day at the bus stop. No one ever did anything. No one cared.
Until I pulled a knife on them.
THEN people suddenly cared. They expelled me from school. I didn’t hurt them, I never wanted to. I just wanted to scare them into leaving me alone.
They didn’t. There were no consequences for them. They were lauded for being brave.
#4
Falling in love with a complete s**t. Broke my heart every week. Wasted three years giving her chances…
#5
I stopped at a bank to make a deposit. When I got back to my car I couldn’t start it, nor could I get the key out of the ignition. I called AAA, and while waiting I pondered what I would do without a car. The mechanic showed up – and it turned out the problem was just that my car was still in gear. I said “OK, hand me my Stupid button.” I give the mechanic credit – he was not snarky or condescending. Also, I was charged nothing. So, LFMF.
#6
*cough* One of them…. Used an angle grinder without PPE because it was only a small job. Luckily I didn’t lose my finger but it was very close. Great scar though ;)
#7
This is the stupidest thing I’ve ever said, but also the thing I am most proud of. My alcoholic ex-husband once came home, raging at the world, after an afternoon drinking. He hit me across the face because he thought I had “a man in the freezer for later.” Without thinking, I replied, “Well, at least he would be stiff!” The reply got me a couple of broken bones, but I will never forget the look on his face. (We separated shortly afterwards.)
#8
I told people on BP that I work for the Aliens.
#9
Went to college. I hate that field, I hate that job, I hated my classes. I should have just gone to trade school from the get go. At least I still have my student loans, now and forever.
#10
I bottled up my emotions for over a year and I almost couldn’t take it anymore until my girlfriend got me to open up to her about everything. I’m all happy now
#11
I trusted my friends, and got in serious trouble with the law…….
#12
Being Born! LOL!
#13
Opened our own business. It failed miserably and almost 9 years down the line, we still have financial issues because of it. Luckily we never left our day jobs
#14
Mighty bold of you to assume I’ve reached peak stupidity
#15
Joining Bored Panda… as a chicken.
#16
Tried to race a friend by swimming across a narrow strait at a beach in Baja California Sur, Mexico, when I was 20.
Me and my friend swam to a buoy that marked the beginning of a navigational channel, and then decided to swim to the furthest one. That when we realized that the tide was going down, so no matter how much we tried to swim to shore, the current was dragging us to open ocean. It was around noon at a secluded beach we had hitchhiked to, so even though there were a couple of friends on shore waiting for us no one was around to ask help to.
Fortunately, my friend kept a cool head. We latched to the buoy and waited for the tide to rise to the current would send us to shore or helped arrived. We waited for nearly six hours. Got lips cracked by salt and hands and knees cut by sharp shells underneath the buoy. In the end, some fishermen who were returning for the day spotted us and took us to shore, scolding and cursing us every minute of the way for our stupidity.
#17
#18
#19
Spent a lot of my savings trying to make myself feel better after a divorce.
#20
Trusted the wrong people, ended up with a felony charge.
#21
Had sex with a total stranger just because I didn’t want to be a virgin anymore.
#22
Probably driving 120 MPH down (poorly maintained) county roads. At night no less. Wanted to see how fast my mum’s car would go. Realized the car was ‘floating’ over potholes and if a big pothole (or a cow) appeared in the road I was probably toast so slowed back down. For reference, it was a Chevy Bel Air with stock everything – not some finely tuned race car with tires made for that speed.
.
I was generally a ‘good’ teen with a lot of common sense. That was not an example of either. There were zero consequences. I didn’t crash and my mom never knew. I had definitely made mistakes in life that caused me a lot more pain. Like choosing the wrong woman to marry. But even though I got lucky, that was probably at the top of “this is obviously stupid, why did you do that?”
#23
I don’t know if it is ever getting involved with my ex-husband or sticking around when he showed his true colours because I didn’t think I was worthy of anything better.
#24
Existing
#25
When I was 17 I trusted the wrong guy. We worked together he was older 27 & I knew he was using me for sex cuz anther 17 yo coworker told me he slept with her in the past. He always bought me alcohol & 1 night I was really wasted, he literally handed me my keys as he kissed me good bye & I walked out the door. I got a dui. I was going 20mph in a 40mph street & when I saw the flashing lights my drunk a*s thought oh if I turn up the radio & keep driving they’ll go away. They spike stripped my car. I’m lucky I didn’t kill someone cuz that wasn’t the 1st time I had driven drunk. My BAC was .17
#26
Put my finger in the bar of a chainsaw to unclog it, then realized safety wasn’t on. Close one
