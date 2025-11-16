Hey Pandas, What Is The Spookiest Story That You Know? (Closed)

Not a fan of watching spooky movies or shows but definitely love reading or listening to spooky stories.
#1
Idk if you want a true story, but here’s mine:
I was brushing my daughter’s (she was about 2 at the time) hair after a bath one night, and we were talking about our day. All of a sudden, she says, “What about the lady with the dog?” I assumed she was talking about someone we came across while running errands, so I asked, “Which lady?” She pointed to the (empty) landing at the top of the stairs and said “That lady!” My heart completely stopped for a few seconds. I couldn’t continue brushing her hair for a bit because I was shaking so badly.
