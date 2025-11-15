Hey Pandas, What Is The Scariest Thing You’ve Been Through? (Closed)

Only if you’re comfortable! If not, that’s fine.
#1
My school got a new principal, and he hated the lgbtq+ community. Some 20 people knew I was pan. The scary thing was he secretly gave us sexuality tests, and he gave me a cold stare. I knew why, Andy admitted to being gay and I was his friend. The place I thought was safe for me to be me ended up being another place I had to be silent.
#2
My father pulled a gun on my brother and I when we were in Jr. High. He chased us across our farm. I was too scared to go back for days.
#3
Running away and almost getting hit by a car (I came home)
Having several suicide attempts. It wasn’t scary then, because I wanted too, but it’s now, because I wouldn’t be commenting this if I had gone through with them.
My dad. He would always be yelling (extremely loud) and it scared me. I would panic. He would grab me.
This all happened when I was a teen. Things have gotten way better since.
#4
my father abused me when i was a little kid. I would come to school with bruises on my face and arms
#5
When I was 9 years old, I nearly drowned in a swimming pool, after I jumped in the deepest part thinking I was going to be alright- somehow I managed to pull myself up by gripping the “railing”, now, I know how to swim but the feeling of helplessness always appears whenever I dream about water
Follow Us