Hey Pandas, What Is The Scariest Thing You’ve Been Through? (Closed)

by

Only if you’re comfortable! If not, that’s fine.

#1

My school got a new principal, and he hated the lgbtq+ community. Some 20 people knew I was pan. The scary thing was he secretly gave us sexuality tests, and he gave me a cold stare. I knew why, Andy admitted to being gay and I was his friend. The place I thought was safe for me to be me ended up being another place I had to be silent.

#2

My father pulled a gun on my brother and I when we were in Jr. High. He chased us across our farm. I was too scared to go back for days.

#3

Running away and almost getting hit by a car (I came home)
Having several suicide attempts. It wasn’t scary then, because I wanted too, but it’s now, because I wouldn’t be commenting this if I had gone through with them.
My dad. He would always be yelling (extremely loud) and it scared me. I would panic. He would grab me.

This all happened when I was a teen. Things have gotten way better since.

#4

my father abused me when i was a little kid. I would come to school with bruises on my face and arms

#5

When I was 9 years old, I nearly drowned in a swimming pool, after I jumped in the deepest part thinking I was going to be alright- somehow I managed to pull myself up by gripping the “railing”, now, I know how to swim but the feeling of helplessness always appears whenever I dream about water

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Birch Bark : How I Turned My Hobby Into Business
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Interior Designers Show How 6 Iconic Cartoon Characters’ Bedrooms Would Look In Real Life
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
The CW on Replacing Smallville; Welling On Superman Movie
3 min read
Aug, 2, 2010
30 Of The Funniest Tweets From Dads On Twitter
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
David Rhodes Promises CBS will Air “60 Minutes” Stormy Daniels Interview
3 min read
Mar, 14, 2018
Exciting Confrontations and Surprising Secrets on The Young and the Restless
3 min read
Aug, 15, 2024
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.