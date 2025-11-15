Hey Pandas, What Is The Rudest Thing Your Parents Have Said To You? (Closed)

What is the rudest thing your parents have said to you?
#1
CLEAN YOUR ROOM YA PIG
#2
Shut up, I don’t wanna hear anything out of you right now.
BTW, I was like 8
#3
stop acting crazy this isn’t Disney channel
BTW we were playing basketball and I didn’t want to and I was not acting bad on purpose.
#4
My father is an narcisstic asshole. He said to. My brother that the worst thing in his life is that he has a son like him. My brother is a nice normal guy and doesnot deserve to be treated that way.
To me. My father said a lot of hortible things but one of those that always stuck was that he called me “genetic garbage” when I was sick as a kid…
AND thats why I dont talk to him since 6 yrs…
#5
I once told my mom that I wanted to die and she told be that I was being dramatic.
#6
“We never wanted any children. As soon as we had you, we made sure it would never happen again.” I was told this every year. On my birthday. Starting when I was, like, five. Explains a lot about my childhood, really.
#7
