Hey Pandas, What Is The Rudest Thing Your Parents Have Said To You? (Closed)

What is the rudest thing your parents have said to you?

#1

CLEAN YOUR ROOM YA PIG

#2

Shut up, I don’t wanna hear anything out of you right now.
BTW, I was like 8

#3

stop acting crazy this isn’t Disney channel
BTW we were playing basketball and I didn’t want to and I was not acting bad on purpose.

#4

My father is an narcisstic asshole. He said to. My brother that the worst thing in his life is that he has a son like him. My brother is a nice normal guy and doesnot deserve to be treated that way.
To me. My father said a lot of hortible things but one of those that always stuck was that he called me “genetic garbage” when I was sick as a kid…
AND thats why I dont talk to him since 6 yrs…

#5

I once told my mom that I wanted to die and she told be that I was being dramatic.

#6

“We never wanted any children. As soon as we had you, we made sure it would never happen again.” I was told this every year. On my birthday. Starting when I was, like, five. Explains a lot about my childhood, really.

#7

