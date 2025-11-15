Hey Pandas, What Is The Rudest Or Meanest Thing Your Siblings Have Done To You? (Closed)

Siblings can be rude but what whats the worst they did to you?
#1
exist (lol jk)
#2
One time I saw my sister eating my Mom’s candy. She told me not to tell my parents, and I promised. When Mom asked where her candy was, my sister was like, “EUNA ATE IT!” And my computer was taken away for a week.
#3
I made the Mistake of falling asleep on the couch while watching H.O.U.S.E MD, and my brother painted (He’s an artist) his face like a clown and stood over me for about five minutes while I was sleeping. I woke up (You know, when people stare at you while you’re asleep you’ll magically wake up) and literally screamed so freakin loud I woke up the neighbors. I actually slapped him twice, so ha. Karma my brother. Karma.
#4
I think the rudest thing my sister has done was give me a piggy back ride and ram me into every corner in my house there’s probably something else but i don’t remember.
#5
they used to abuse me and they still do
#6
The meanest thing my brother has done to me is push me off the sofa when I was nearly three and laugh maniacally as the the cat scratched my face and I screamed.
#7
evrey other day (a lot) my brother messes up our animal crossing island in SOME WAY and i gotta fix it…..
#8
My brother hurts me a LOT. Recently, he smacked a wooden dowel on my hand and left a Mark. My parents didn’t punish him! They never do!!
#9
he will accuse me of doing things I don’t do, so he doesn’t get in trouble, he also has dragged me into several punishments by saying I had known about it
#10
When I am in trouble, smirk at me
#11
I was in the garage one time and my sister shut the door and turned off the lights,i ran up the stairs open the door and yelled at her.
#12
the meanest thing my sister does to me she is 6 but she will blackmail me and she will snitch on me 24-7 even for the smallest reasons and if i dont do what she wants then she throughs a temper tantrum also she understands alot like she is smart and talks like a 11 year old you know normal talk even when she is six or seven she will always tell on me get me i trouble ect. when i already have deppression and ADHD and i always get yelled at honestly because of what she is doing i almost ended my own life and its bad because she actually knows how she is acting and what she is doing to me
#13
There are many times my siblings are mean to me, but this one time really annoys me. One time while we were home alone, my sister got mad at me while we were outside and went inside and locked me out. I may have gone too far with this, but I flipped her off and called her a not so nice word. She told my parents and we both ended up getting away with it. I think my parents just forgot lol
#14
The meanest thing one of my siblings has done to me is hide this bit of embroidery I had just finished for a toy I was making for another sibling, tell me she saw the dog eating it (which was easy to believe), let me make it all over again before (a few days later) putting the hidden bit in my desk drawer and acting all innocent when she watched me discover it. I am 8 years older than her – I wonder what it would be like to be closer to her age?
