Hey Pandas, What Is The Most Terrifying Experience Of Your Life? (Closed)

Whether it’s witnessing a death to watching a horror movie, life can be scary sometimes. What is your most terrifying experience of your life?
#1
The most terrifying experience of my life was calling the ambulance because my cousin had shot herself on accident we were alone at her house and she was 18 I was 10 and she wanted to show me the gun she had gotten for her birthday and she thought it wasn’t loaded so she was showing me the parts and little style hints about it then she pressed the trigger and I just stood there she couldn’t walk I had to run into the house and call the ambulance I was hysterical blood disgusts me it makes me nausea’s and dizzy my brother cut his head open and I passed out so it was talking all I had to not black out after seeing all that blood the ambulance got there and I got the neighbor to drive me to the hospital where I called my parents and her mom and we waited in the hospital until we could see her this is easily one of the most terrifying experiences in my life
#2
I was playing hide and seek in the apartment with my younger sister. I hid in a hallway closet on the first floor. When it got to be about an hour (I had my watch) I wanted to go back up. When I tried to open the door, it wouldn’t budge. I was so scared and I didn’t want to yell as to disturb the other people living in the apartment. So guess what I did? I waited a whole other 45 minutes for the daily cleaning guy to come, since I JUST realized it was sort of like the cleaning closet. (Yep, I didn’t realize.) So when he opened it he looked so shocked and I just RAN.
