Hey Pandas, What Is The Most Shocking Realization You Have Ever Made? (Closed)

Tell me about a time when you realized something to the point that it literally shocked you.
#1
That America and England are in different time zones…… I felt so stupid as I had never thought of that before. And yes I understand that the Earth is round etc, etc.
#2
That my birthday is on the day I was born… 😱😱😱😱😱😱
#3
If tomatoes are a fruit, ketchup is just a fruit smoothie!
#4
Realized a couple years back that I was in love with a friend I had in high school. Had no idea what it was at the time. Completely shocked me when I realized it.
#5
I finally found out what an excavator is… They never really interested me, so… and… there’s something else, too… umm… I-
