Hey Pandas, What Is The Biggest Red Flag When It Comes To Friendships? (Closed)

Write what red flags you have.
#1
When they are super personal, and become friends with you too fast. And ‘One Uppers’. Like I say ‘I met Beyonce’ but they ‘met her, had drinks and went on tour with her’.
#2
When they talk too much. Like when they don’t let you say literally anything and they just keep talking about their problems, then at the end they’re like, are you going to say anything? Or you start talking and they interrupt you and go like ok yeah, but like also in class like…
#3
They talk about politics and they are racist, sexist or homophobic.
#4
When they’re talking about someone else/multiple people behind their back, then they might be also talking about you. Or they might also try to get you in trouble
#5
Those people who subtly talk about all their awesome things, and then won’t let it go. Example:
FRIEND: “Ugh, I’m so depressed”
ME: “Sorry.”
FRIEND: “I’m like, soooooo depressed, DONT EVEN ASK.”
ME: “Why?”
FRIEND: “I only got a 100 on the last test, my parents will kill me.”
#6
When they are super nice and friendly to YOU but then they are super rude and snotty to everyone else
#7
When they talk over you
#8
1. When they date some inside the friend group, and both of them get very toxic, and they won’t separate, and one is like bossing the other around
2. When someone, cries for attention like I swear there is was this one friend who would crow all the time like one day she was crying bc she didn’t get enough cheese and she was hungry and the other day because someone was ranting to me the other day (people rant a lot to me) and I told them they got this and she started blubbering bc she didn’t know like I under stand sometimes but these- no
3. When you can’t hang out with one person alone like twins bc I am more friends with one but I can’t hangout with just one or like one person from a couple this one is just like come on and hinting it to people
Sry for the long answer
#9
they make fun of you for your interests. And they never EVER compliment you.
#10
When they try to make themselves out to have less than they actually do. Like saying that they are broke or telling sob stories that didn’t happen. It usually ends up with the person trying to manipulate others and victimizing themself in everything.
#11
This may be a weird one, but when they get hella personal on the ‘funny’ insults. Like I insult and ‘bully’s my friends all the time, but we all do it to each other and we’re all very kind actually, it’s not toxic. But when u start insulting me on day one, we gonna have a problem.
Follow Us