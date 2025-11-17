Hey Pandas, What Is The Best Purchase You Have Ever Made?

Whether it’s large or small, cheap or expensive, certain purchases can be life changing. Was it something someone else recommended? Maybe a product with a ton of hype? Or maybe a product that almost no one know exists! Share your best, most game-changing purchases that you want others to know about too!
#1
This will get downvoted by my Rolex datejust. It has been very special to me and has given me so many compliments during my career as a Real Estate Agent.
#2
I’m almost 50, so I came from a time where school/class notes were taken by hand on notebook paper. When I returned to college during the pandemic, my daughter just shook her head and was like, “Mom, you need to work smarter, not harder.”
She convinced me to purchase an iPad, and Apple pencil and GoodNotes. Best damn $700 I ever spent in my life, hands down. Saved my educational life, because lemme tell ya, going to college when you’re married with kids is a whole other ballgame than when you’re single and no kids!
I COULD have made it without those things, but it would have been 100% more difficult and I don’t think I would have made nearly the grades the did. Fought her tooth and nail initially. I’m old school, but now I can’t live without it. In short, don’t be afraid to upgrade sometimes!
#3
My dog. She bring me joy every day. I don’t know how ill cope when she’s gone
#4
Fluffy blanket brought from tiny shop. Cats & dog love it, and it can also be converted into a fluffy coat or maybe a pillow.
#5
Fish purse I bought in Chinatown (SF). It looks like a real fish, but it has a zipper down the stomach. I keep my iPad charger in it. My friends and I just call it “The Fish”
#6
My wife’s (then fiancée’s) wedding ring
