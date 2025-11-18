Hey Pandas, What Is The Best Cartoon? (Closed)

by

What cartoon did you fall in love with as a kid that you still love now.

#1

Calvin and hobbes

#2

The far side comics by Gary larson

#3

Hello kitty! /⁠ᐠ⁠｡⁠ꞈ⁠｡⁠ᐟ⁠

#4

Adventure Time!! :D

#5

Calvin and Hobbes

#6

Pink Panther

#7

Movies: Asterix
series: Dungeons & Dragons (1983 – 1985) or Funky Cops (2002 – 2004)

#8

clifford (the original one, the new one scares me ☠️)

#9

Adventure Time! :D

#10

Don Martin in Mad Magazine.

#11

I grew up watching A LOT of animated series a kid. I was definitely obsessed with My Little Pony (original 80s series) and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (original series.) I still love the both of them.

#12

ADVENTURE TIME!!! :D

#13

King of the Hill.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Couple Trick Their Super Clingy Cat By Creating A Fake Lap For Her To Sit On And She Loves It
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
The Okavango Delta Is Africa’s Hidden Eden: My 33 Photos With Facts Prove Why
3 min read
Aug, 6, 2025
Never Have I Ever: The Hit Coming-of-age Series Is Coming Back for Season 3
3 min read
Aug, 26, 2021
Hey Pandas, Can You Make This Otter Happy? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
58 Life Hacks That Make You Wonder Why You Didn’t Know Them Sooner
3 min read
Oct, 20, 2025
35 ‘The European Mind Can’t Comprehend This’ Memes To Confuse And Amuse You (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.