Hey Pandas, What Is The Best Cartoon? (Closed)

What cartoon did you fall in love with as a kid that you still love now.
#1
Calvin and hobbes
#2
The far side comics by Gary larson
#3
Hello kitty! /ᐠ｡ꞈ｡ᐟ
#4
Adventure Time!! :D
#5
Calvin and Hobbes
#6
Pink Panther
#7
Movies: Asterix
series: Dungeons & Dragons (1983 – 1985) or Funky Cops (2002 – 2004)
#8
clifford (the original one, the new one scares me ☠️)
#9
Adventure Time! :D
#10
Don Martin in Mad Magazine.
#11
I grew up watching A LOT of animated series a kid. I was definitely obsessed with My Little Pony (original 80s series) and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (original series.) I still love the both of them.
#12
ADVENTURE TIME!!! :D
#13
King of the Hill.
