Hey Pandas, What Is Something You’ve Borrowed From Someone Long Ago And Have Yet To Return? (Closed)

Surely I can’t be the only one who does this…

A book from the school library. I have since graduated and I’m scared to go into the one in my new school now

When i was 4 or 5 i stole a stuffed lion from my aunties suitcase when i was visiting…

Well, she int getting it back its mine now muahahaha

A book. It’s been sitting there for months and It still needs to go back 😅

many, many books from elementary school teachers…

Soooo much money. I am hundreds, maybe even thousands of dollars in debt to my best friend who buys me food and stuff all the time

At the end of my art class the teacher gave all the students souvenir cups. My friend M was absent, so I took hers. Another year of art class is starting soon. I still have M’s cup. It would be weird to just give it to her. What am I supposed to do?

Like a year ago family friends son was getting married and we had visited them a few months before the wedding. They were making eco-friendly/biodegradable confetti (cutting hearts out of leaves.) She had a heart shaped hole punch for this task and my fam offered to take it home (we live in different states) and make more of the confetti. We made some but we did’t see her again until the actual wedding where the leaves/hearts were already packaged in cute boxes. I still have the hole puncher. Keep forgetting to give it back . . .

the many may many many amny oencils I have borrowed from classmates and teachers ( Im so forgetful )

