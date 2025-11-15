Hey Pandas, What Is Something You Learned In School That At The Time Seemed Pointless, However, Is Valuable Information Now? (Closed)

Thanks!
#1
Most things I learned in school I have forgotten. What got stuck is all the interactions I had with classmates and teachers. Also, theater class helped way more than I thought. The exercises and acting skills help me express myself better and be a little bit more confident, less shy.
#2
Laboratory work in Physics. It seemed not useful for most of my class, however, I found it quite interesting. So fast forward to recent times, I fixed a cable that my cat had chewed on until it was broken into 2 pieces.
#3
Before college? Everything seemed pointless and for the most part it was it was all to prepare for college. During college? My hardest class was a signal analysis class which I hated but its what I do for a living now.
#4
I thought probability was useless because I didn’t want to rely on chance too much. However, I was wrong because it turned out that many things involve chance such as what are the chances for this event to happen. It is useful when it comes to planning ahead.
#5
The mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell
#6
many many aspects of maths. throwing a party? gotta plan for how many chairs, forks, bite-sized snacks, then time the cooking to be ready at the correct time. doubling a recipe? halving a recipe? travelling and need to time your arrival? buying something: gotta calculate taxes and plan a budget. reading graphs or hearing stats on slightly questionable news sources?- gotta have critical thinking about those stats.
