Hey Pandas, What Is Something You Can Do That Most People Can’t? (Closed)

Ima say something I can do! I can shut out any noise I don’t want to hear some people think I just have bad hearing…
#1
If I get angry, I can completely erase any emotion I feel for quite some time.
#2
i can barely touch the tip of my nose with my tongue
#3
Shake my eyes
#4
I can play jump rope with my arms. Im double jointed so I can grab my own hand and throw my arms over my head to my back
#5
I can cry on the inside but on the outside I’m completely fine
#6
I can walk into a room and not be noticed for a long time. I can hide my emotions and appear to be fine all the time.
#7
I can wiggle my ears lmao. And I can move one eye whilst the others still.
#8
I can sometimes feel other people’s emotions. It’s kind of creepy. Also not me, but a good friend of mine, she can pop out her shoulder blades and hold a plastic water bottle with it!
#9
I can read and completely ignore everything happening around me
#10
Wiggle my eyebrows
Lick my elbow
Bend my thumb backwards to touch my wrist
Wiggle my little toe without the others moving
#11
i can stretch my tongue a little past my chin
#12
Speak 5 different languages!
(native language:Korean, Japanese,French, Chinese,Spanish,)
Ambidextrous
#13
make the sound of thunder from my ears but you cant really hear it unless you put your ear up really close and it sounds like a whole storm+im doing right now
#14
I can make my lip touch my nose, bend all my fingers and braid them,
#15
Ok first thing is i can pop my fingers whenever i want.
I have an ability of multitasking.
I have another thing that involves nature but my mom (mother nature) will not let me say (srry if this sounds weird)
#16
If I get really into a book, I can completely erase any sound or feeling. It’s just me and the book, and people literally have to shake me for me to hear them. It’s awesome but really annoying when I’m in class and have no idea what’s going on. It happens less with a kindle or screen though.
#17
I can bend my fingertips backwards to something very close to a 90 degree angle. Anyone who sees me do it is either super freaked out, flips out and asks how I do it, or attempts to do it themselves and only stops when they feel like they’re going to break their fingers.
#18
I can breathe REALLY fast.
#19
This is more of something I can’t do and other people can’t but I can’t go limp at any time.
#20
With extra concentration – I can wiggle/wave the toe next to my big toe without moving any other toes…
#21
I can lick my elbow and I can do that thing that apparently most people can’t do, you know how people say you can’t touch your palm to your shoulder? I can do it with both hands/shoulders. I don’t get how it’s so hard.
