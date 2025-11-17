Hey Pandas, What Is Something You Bought And Regret Buying To This Day? (Closed)

I would love to know!
#1
All the food that went bad in the fridge and into the garbage over the years.
#2
The book, Leave the World Behind.
I love to read, and while I’ve read so many things from really fantastic to, “ok, that was fine”, this was definitely the worst book I’ve ever read. All the characters were unlikeable. There is no real plot. The characters do nonsensical things. The main driving force behind the conceit of the story is never explained. And the book just ends. Unresolved. I had ordered it upon a review from NPR(and I can never trust that reviewer again). It was painful to get through and when I was done, I angrily threw it in the recycling bin, something I’ve never done with a book. I usually pass finished books along to other people, donate them, or keep them if I want to reread them. Not this one! My feeling was that I didn’t want too contribute to another unsuspecting person wasting their time reading it, and at least the paper could be recycled into something more useful.
#3
Milk & Honey by Rupi Kaur. It is not poetry. It is a waste of paper. I bought it because it was a top poetry best seller and was in sale. I spent $7 on it I think nailing $7 to my wall and calling it art would have been a better use of my money. I legitimately got infuriated but it because the fact of the matter is 1. 5 words on a page that forms a sentence is not suddenly a poem because you didn’t put a period at the end or capitalise the first word. 2. There are so many fantastic poets out there with amazing, subversive, provocative poems on similar topics that will never get noticed, that will never get widespread publishing because they don’t cater their art to instagram yet hallmark card quality poetry like Milk and Honey– poetry that easily fits on a mug, in a picture, gets published and is a bestseller amongst non-artists, non-poets who believe it is poetry because the writer said it is on social media. It literally only was published because of its popularity in social media. This is a literal poem in the *collection* “a daughter should/ not have to/ beg her father/ for a relationship” that’s it, the rest of the page is fully blank… $7 for that. On sale, usually $12. $7 on a water bottle at Canada’s Wonderland would have felt less like a rip off.
#4
Tiger slugs to get rid of regular slugs in my garden. Didn’t work, all escaped, can’t recommend
#5
You know those “too good to be true” websites….? Well, I bought what I thought was going to be a 9′ Balsam Hill Christmas tree. 3 months later I received a childres reindeer hat from China. Worst than anything…. I KNEW better, but did it anyway.
#6
Nice, expensive clothes I’ve bought purposefully a size too small so it’d be an “incentive” to get in shape (which looking back I had a great body, just not the “heroin skinny” fashion). Never worked and I got frustrated, depressed and poorer. Clothes were donated over the years, and I learned the lesson thankfully!
#7
A wedding ring!
#8
I “won” a photo shoot once and you got one very small free photo, and then if you wanted others you had to pay. The photographer was very persuasive and I ended up buying more photos than I really wanted too. I was a very shy teenager and couldn’t say no. It would be different today.
#9
A house with my ex. Never co buying property again.
#10
Switching from a water bed (heated!) to a regular mattress. That thing is SO hard ( even though we got a soft one). Our necks are in a totally different position. It’s hard to read in bed and watch TV and our hips are killing us in the morning (side sleepers). We thought getting a regular mattress would be good for our backs and be easier to get out (off) of it since we’re older. This sucker was supposed to be “the best” but it’s actually “the beast”! 😩
#11
Company I work for (site development) has always used brand new Chevy and GMC pickups for their fleet vehicles, and not the cheaper ones either. In the last few years a majority of those vehicles have had to get major engine and transmission work done by the time they hit 50k miles and the supervisors new $75k Denali just blew out it’s transmission…..at a whopping 40k. Mind you these vehicles are fully serviced and maintained so it’s not from neglect, it’s just from low-grade quality. The company recently ordered a couple of new Tundras (Toyota) to see how that pans out since they’ve had it with General Motors after using their products for a long time. Do yourselves a huge favor and stay the hell away from GM.
#12
The house we live in. We were under pressure to get out of our apartment and needed more room for us and our three toddlers. I thought I’d done enough research and we looked at lots of houses, but we were very young and my husband was working so much he didn’t help much with the house hunting. Our home inspection was a comedy, our mortgage was a tragedy, and we were buying at the height of a housing bubble in 2004. We’ve lived here now for almost 20 years, never having enough to fix it up or move on out. Lesson learned, but at such a cost.
#13
I regret nothing. I save, I buy a lot from Habitat for Humanity, Salvation Army, Goodwill, the
#14
Official Harry Potter merch. It’s ridiculously overpriced, and directly benefits she-who-shall-not-be-named.
#15
Amazon wealth building kit! Yeah BS!!!
#16
There is no one thing for me. Probably a multitude of small purchases when young instead of saving. Buying comics, books, movies, tapes, booze, gambling, a guitar (that I never learned to play properly), computer games I’ve never played. Not saying I should have bought *none* of them, but as an example: I could’ve had just as good a time on 3 drinks not 6 and I’d have still had $15 left in my pocket. Too many years blowing through all my money instead of saving some of it.
#17
The inflatable kayak I bought with my ex! It was painful to inflate, heavy to carry, hard to stir .. Once inflated, there were some really good moments. But did it keep us afloat? Not. (And yes, it is a metaphor of our relationship).
#18
A subscription to boredpanda, only to find out it is free.
#19
A Kickbike, for my cardio training. It was quite expensive. Fell off it twice and was injured badly enough to decide that I’m too old for this s**t. Sold it for a fraction of teh price, it had damage from the falls.
#20
coton bed sheet. bought a couple of coton bed sheets, then discovered linen. it’s much more expensive, but also much more comfortable. to a point that i even decided to buy only linen T-shirts now
#21
As most gamers will tell you, one of the most anticipated games of 2020 was Cyberpunk 2077… Which I unfortunately bought it on a last generation system, the PlayStation 4.
I luckily got my refund for this one, but I felt burned by that purchase. Just look at some of the early videos for Cyberpunk, if you are unfamiliar, and you’ll know what kind of state the game was in.
#22
Choubox kickstarter automatic litter boxes. X2
Lasted less than 6 months and broke almost daily.
#23
Bachelor’s degree for a career i hated in a field I never wanted but it was the “safe” choice. I don’t regret going to technical school for my automotive technology certification.
#24
Instapot. Everything you can do in it is easier to do by not using it. Instapot leaves more to clean up. Air Fryer is awesome for many things like fritters, any style potato, cut up puff pastry toss it n then toss it in cinnamon sugar. But I digress. Instapot, what a waste
#25
Many, many years of buying way to much alcohol. Got smart 22 years ago and quit. Much healthier and richer.
#26
Regret not selling. Was in a sneaker shop in London UK 20 years ago. The owner (I guess) offer 200 pound (it’s about the same as dollar) for my shoes of my feet.
#27
Bought 2 separate 150cc chinese honda clone scooters, one used, one new, the used one had a cracked block when i bought it but had been fixed enough to run for a little while, until it didn’t. The new one ran great for about 8 months before, guess what, a cracked block, both had less than 500 miles.
Should’ve bought a Honda.
#28
Marriage License
#29
The NES and TV Lego set. I had a few Avengers Lego sets as a kid (the first Avengers movie…I suddenly feel old), and I had really enjoyed building them. Well, I got some money as an adult and decided to splurge on an “adult” Lego set (plus it looked really cool on YouTube). I spent hundreds of dollars, and I actually built the things…and I enjoyed it. I enjoyed doing it TOO much, and now I have a bookcase overflowing with Grogu, Optimus Prime, Captain Rex’s helmet, Bowser, and a whole bunch of smaller sets on display too. The regret? It’s. So. Freaking. EXPENSIVE! I tell myself that I have nowhere to put them, they break easily, I have no income, that I will stop the insanity and not buy anymore. However, I literally signed up to be a VIP so that I would have early access to buy the PAC-MAN Arcade Machine set. The box is now sitting there, mocking me and my poor impulse control. I can’t build it right now, as I’m currently too busy, but I want to so badly. I also really want the Harry Potter Patronious set that I saw advertised in the catalog, and the Up house I keep seeing on TikTok, and there’s supposed to be a Hocus Pocus set coming too!
#30
i think my main regurt is buying a cheap phone case because it looked nice
#31
When my mom passed away, I inherited a little bit of money. My minivan (200k+ miles, owned for 13 years) died shortly after, so I bought a 2016 Volvo XC60 – new. It was an extravagance to me, but I wanted a reliable car that I felt safe driving my family around in, and Volvo had a stellar reputation for reliability and safety. It seemed like a good investment because based on Volvo’s history, I figured I could get about 20 years/250k miles from the car, if I maintained it well. Nope. The engines are NOW known for failing. Mine failed. I couldn’t afford a new car, so I had to replace the engine, even though the original only had about 123k miles on it. I wrote to Volvo asking them to chip in for the cost, and they basically told me to go pound sand. I will NEVER buy another Volvo – they’ve gone from great cars to total ripoff.
#32
Graduate degrees. I spent most of my 20s getting them, was broke all the time, and never used the degrees anyway. I wasted some good years of my life watching my friends move on into normal adulthood while I was left behind.
Higher education is a racket.
#33
It’s not specific thing…but I wish I had not bought so many gadgets for my computer over the years. I wanted the latest and greatest version of what ever and had to buy all these hard drives that cost a fortune at the time …$1K for a 500 MB hard drive, back in the 90’s. If I had invested all that money I could have had more money to retire on. I have taken boxes and boxes over the years to the recycle center… not even Goodwill wanted the items…. they went out of use that fast.!
#34
Windows 11 I don’t have it but from what I am reading I am glad I did not download it to my computer.
#35
I’ve bought a good couple games I really wish I hadn’t.
#36
A new mattress from JC Penny. Horrible. So uncomfortable. I wanted to return it the first week, but the fees for re-stocking and return delivery amounted to over a 1/3 of what I paid for the darn thing.
#37
A fish. It died before I got in my car.
#38
Windows10
#39
MY TV. It just didn’t work, and I threw it away. It was actually taking up a lot of space and imma like “I’m gonna have to throw this thing away,” and -I finally did!
But I do regret buying it in the first place, because the person who sold it to me actually scammed me by saying it was brand new.
#40
I was willing to buy a white eye pencil. So when I was looking for it online, I came across a beige version of the same and bought it. Couldn’t use it even for a day, looks horrible on me when applied (Indian dusky skin tone). Needless to say, I regret buying it as it was pretty expensive.
#41
My sister (she’s adopted)
