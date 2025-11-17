Hey Pandas, What Is Something Wholesome You Like To Do? (Closed)

What is something wholesome you like to do?
#1
I like to save frogs from drowning in the pool
(Yes there is that many frogs that end up in my pool where I live that I have to consider it a hobby)
#2
My MIL, FIL and mum are all in the same care home. Apparently I visit more often than most of the other residents’ families so I always make sure I take time to chat and have a bit of banter with all the other oldies there when I visit, especially when I bring dog.
#3
i love to sing mcr songs to my cat
#4
Make random bits of jewelry for people (mostly bead bracelets and rings made of paper clips)
#5
I like to remind myself of things that make me happy, and point them out when I’m feeling it. It helps me remember that not everything is terrible, and I can still be happy even if stuff is hard.
#6
Smile at strangers when I have the car windows down
#7
I don’t know if this is wholesome, but I like visiting the animal shelter to get acquainted with the animals before I start volunteering in December.
#8
i’m those types of people who paint on rocks and set them outside for people to take! lol i think it’s really fun tbh :))
#9
watch illegal recordings of musicals on youtube…. wait nm thats not wholesome at all
