Hey Pandas, What Is Something That You Used To Buy That Was Cheap But Now It’s Expensive?

Share your opinion!
#1
Cigarettes and other tobacco products have to be some of the most inflated everyday things. I believe it’s more than 15 quid for a packet in the UK now (about half that in Switzerland). I remember when they were less than 50p.
Yes, of course I understand why.
#2
Houses, gasoline, college tuition, groceries, car insurance, medical insurance, etc. I went to college in the ’70’s and paid “Out of State” tuition – $2K per semester.
#3
Chicken, berries, magazines, canned food, heads of cabbage, coffee to go, eggs, bread, public transportation.
#4
A few years ago, our local Chinese buffet had (unlimited) crab legs on Saturday and Sunday. It was heaven to be able to just sit and eat crab. They are simply too expensive to get anywhere now.
#5
Electricity, gasoline, all groceries, essentially everything!
#6
Everything!
But I’m especially noticing fresh pasta (€0,79 -> €1,29), yoghurt, Mars bars (€3,20 for 12 -> €4,30 for 10), milk, etc etc.
Oh, and don’t get me started on electricity that used to be about €0,18/kWh and is now €0,34/kWh (price calculated by consumption divided by bill cost so includes all of the extra charges and taxes).
#7
Cat food! One the government corn subsidies into ethanol production the price of the main filler in cat food skyrocketed.
#8
Nothing. I got fired today, without cause, so I’m going to eat out of my freezer for the next month.
#9
Séx
#10
Nothing is inexpensive now.
#11
All the essentials.
#12
EVERYTHING. THANK YOU ORANGE IDIOT. ENJOY YOUR FUTURE IMPEACHMENT AND IMPRISONMENT FOR YOUR CRIMES.
#13
soon, water will be with how fast generative AI us using it
#14
Kraft Dinner, Jiffy Bread and a bag of potatoes–the foods I ate when I was a broke 20-something. KD and JB were 25 cents each, sometimes 5/$1, and a 5-pound bag of potatoes was a couple of bucks. not haute cuisine, but I could eat. Those cheap foods kept me alive between paychecks.
#15
Red Sox tickets! Almost makes me miss the curse.
Follow Us