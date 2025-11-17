Hey Pandas, What Is Something That Shouldn’t Have Been Created? (Closed)

What is something that you found in your life that made you wonder, why was this created?
#1
The internet. I keep hearing how it is a wonderful invention but then on the other hand how it has ruined everything. It is a good job I do not have this internet. I would not know what to do with it.
#2
Certain types of AI, like I’m a probably gonna be an author but my chances of being successful dramatically drop because of AI :(
#3
The Trump family.
#4
All organized religions. On an individual basis, faith is a great way to be in touch with The Divine, but once you start forming groups and electing people to be the “Voice of God”(tm), you start getting people gathering to hate anyone that dares to think otherwise…
#5
“snitches get stitches” I’m a nurse. Do you really want me to stay silent when I see bad stuff?
#6
I forgot to add plastic.
#7
The factories and machines where they paint these little turtles’ shells with pink paint and patterns and stuff so they would sell better to little kids. Absolutely vile. The turtles and tortoises simply cannot survive for longer than a month unless you pry the paint off bit by bit, and even if you do, it suffers for life and it still has a short lifespan. Most of the factories are in Asia, and people are trying to do everything to shut them down, but there are still idiots around in the US who deliberately paints their turtle or tortoise. It’s toxic, and even the paint itself isn’t it will block out sunlight and cause deformations, vitamin deficiency, and respiratory issues.
#8
The stage show of wagatha Christie or prince Andrew the musical. Both are unintentionally hilarious
#9
Algebra. It’s basically just numbers with secret numbers next to them. If you work at McDonald’s, you’re never not going to know how much a Big Mac costs. It’s not like your manager is going to keep it a secret and have you work it out on paper. Plus, most people won’t grow up to have the power to change the prices of products. It’s useless.
#10
Sofia the freak
#11
Guns. Child pornography industry. Sex trafficking. Cigarettes. Perfume. Money. Stocks/investments and putting value on shiny, neat rocks and metals, and worst of all, animal fur/skin/body parts.
Whaling. Over fishing.
Fast fashion. Slave labour.
TikTok. I’d say it’s worse than Twitter and Instagram put together.
Fluorescent lights. Worst type of lighting ever.
LED billboard signs.
Elon Musk. The Trump family.
North Korean dictators, and every other dictators in the other countries.
Wars.
Indian Residential Schools. Segregated Indian laws, or basically the Canadian Indian Treaty Act. (Still active.)
#12
Discrimination. It’s just horrible.
#13
I’ll probably get down-voted for this, but Social Media. It has give too many ignorant morons a platform to spread their misinformation.
#14
Me…just kidding it’s probably plastic.
#15
rubber
#16
Radical example, perhaps, but it has brought humanity to a perilous time:
The Industrial Revolution.
#17
A furby
Follow Us