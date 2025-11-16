Hey Pandas, What Is Something In Your House That Surprises Everyone Who Visits?

Show something in your house that makes it special!
#1 My Husband Built A Model Railroad In The Basement
#2 Our Weird Collections; My Father Started Most Of Them
#3 My Collection Of Vaseline Glass. (Glass Made With A Tiny, Safe, Amount Of Uranium, So It Glows Under UV Light)
#4 My Pinball Machines
#5 Right Above My Bed Too
#6 My Grandmother’s Regal Portrait- Everyone Thinks The Woman In This Photo Is Queen Elizabeth. But It’s Actually My Late Nan
#7 Purple Ceiling And Teal Walls
#8 My Lamp (First 2images) With Bones My Dog Found And A Majestic Portrait Of My Dog With A Scull She Found
#9 Bought A House And The Previous Owner Probably Had A Weak Bladder
#10 Not My Current House, But My Old Family Home My Grandad Built Had A Number Of Surprising Things, Including The Hydro-Heating Built Into The Concrete Slab
#11 The Color Of My House. It’s Elf Green
#12 Deliverance!
#13 Our Letterbox Was A Lighthouse. Below It There Was A Miniature Village As Well
#14 This Original Mural On My Ceiling
#15 My 30 Lb Cat
#16 My Houseduck Wobbles
#17 Taped A Bunch Of Paintings And Stuff On My Wall
#18 Coach Lamp That Was Built And Wired Into A Front Wall. (Ignore The Spider Webs, This Was Taken When My Family Were In The Midst Of Moving Out)
#19 The Secret Drawer Built Into My Dressing Table. It Slid Into The Cavity And Then Another Drawer Fitted In Front To Hide It
#20 The World Map And National Costume Doll Shelving
#21 In The Main Throne Room
#22 People Are Shocked When They Find Out That I Have 4 Cats…. And A Dog (Not Pictured)
#23 My Sonic The Hedgehog Collection
#24 German Wet Mount Of Chicken Embryo Development. Second Hand Score!!
#25 Jim’ll Paint It Featuring British Treasures, Goldie, Brian Blessed And Henry
#26 That My Lovely Orchid Is Made Out Of LEGO
#27 My Collection Of Alebrijes I Have Gotten Over The Years
#28 My Spoiled Silkie Hen
#29 Crucifix From Jerusalem Gifted To Me, An Atheistic Exmo, From My Bestie, Also An Atheistic Exmo
#30 Mr. Anxiety, Leonard (Right) And His Wife Loona (Left)
#31 My Grown-Up Fort Bed/Safe Place
#32 My Terrorist Cat Who Goes By The Name Of Amp
#33 Guests Are Amazed With My Cat Sphinx Who Will Sit And Watch A Full Hour Of Dog Showing Competitions
#34 Our Sweet Beardie Taking A Bath
#35 My Bedspring Art
#36 Two Layers Of Decoration In My Old Bedroom. I Covered The Painted Laminate With Contact Paper A Few Years After Painting, Which Took Ages!
#37 My Cat Willow
#38 This Is My Most Prized Possession. His Name Is Frank
#39 People Are Not Surprised, They Are More… Taken Aback On How Much / What I Have Pinned To My Wall Lol
#40 Books
#41 My House Duck Cupcake
#42 Lots Of Books. Over 9,000 So Far. Sorry About The 2 Posts, I’m Not Used To Doing This
#43 My Tom Holland Poster That Hangs Above My Bed. I Also Have A Cole Sprouse One, A Jonathan Groff One And A Musical One
#44 Table Leg
#45 My Fig Tree!
#46 “Heady” Lamar
#47 My Shelf Of Interesting Things ..including Original Art By Both My Daughter And I And Skull Signed By Band I Love
#49 My Diecast Car Models. Scale 1:18 In My Home Office / Man Cave
