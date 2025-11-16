Hey Pandas, What Is Something In Your House That Surprises Everyone Who Visits?

by

Show something in your house that makes it special!

#1 My Husband Built A Model Railroad In The Basement

#2 Our Weird Collections; My Father Started Most Of Them

#3 My Collection Of Vaseline Glass. (Glass Made With A Tiny, Safe, Amount Of Uranium, So It Glows Under UV Light)

#4 My Pinball Machines

#5 Right Above My Bed Too

#6 My Grandmother’s Regal Portrait- Everyone Thinks The Woman In This Photo Is Queen Elizabeth. But It’s Actually My Late Nan

#7 Purple Ceiling And Teal Walls

#8 My Lamp (First 2images) With Bones My Dog Found And A Majestic Portrait Of My Dog With A Scull She Found

#9 Bought A House And The Previous Owner Probably Had A Weak Bladder

#10 Not My Current House, But My Old Family Home My Grandad Built Had A Number Of Surprising Things, Including The Hydro-Heating Built Into The Concrete Slab

#11 The Color Of My House. It’s Elf Green

#12 Deliverance!

#13 Our Letterbox Was A Lighthouse. Below It There Was A Miniature Village As Well

#14 This Original Mural On My Ceiling

#15 My 30 Lb Cat

#16 My Houseduck Wobbles

#17 Taped A Bunch Of Paintings And Stuff On My Wall

#18 Coach Lamp That Was Built And Wired Into A Front Wall. (Ignore The Spider Webs, This Was Taken When My Family Were In The Midst Of Moving Out)

#19 The Secret Drawer Built Into My Dressing Table. It Slid Into The Cavity And Then Another Drawer Fitted In Front To Hide It

#20 The World Map And National Costume Doll Shelving

#21 In The Main Throne Room

#22 People Are Shocked When They Find Out That I Have 4 Cats…. And A Dog (Not Pictured)

#23 My Sonic The Hedgehog Collection

#24 German Wet Mount Of Chicken Embryo Development. Second Hand Score!!

#25 Jim’ll Paint It Featuring British Treasures, Goldie, Brian Blessed And Henry

Image source: jimll.co.uk

#26 That My Lovely Orchid Is Made Out Of LEGO

#27 My Collection Of Alebrijes I Have Gotten Over The Years

#28 My Spoiled Silkie Hen

#29 Crucifix From Jerusalem Gifted To Me, An Atheistic Exmo, From My Bestie, Also An Atheistic Exmo

#30 Mr. Anxiety, Leonard (Right) And His Wife Loona (Left)

#31 My Grown-Up Fort Bed/Safe Place

#32 My Terrorist Cat Who Goes By The Name Of Amp

#33 Guests Are Amazed With My Cat Sphinx Who Will Sit And Watch A Full Hour Of Dog Showing Competitions

#34 Our Sweet Beardie Taking A Bath

#35 My Bedspring Art

#36 Two Layers Of Decoration In My Old Bedroom. I Covered The Painted Laminate With Contact Paper A Few Years After Painting, Which Took Ages!

#37 My Cat Willow

#38 This Is My Most Prized Possession. His Name Is Frank

#39 People Are Not Surprised, They Are More… Taken Aback On How Much / What I Have Pinned To My Wall Lol

#40 Books

#41 My House Duck Cupcake

#42 Lots Of Books. Over 9,000 So Far. Sorry About The 2 Posts, I’m Not Used To Doing This

#43 My Tom Holland Poster That Hangs Above My Bed. I Also Have A Cole Sprouse One, A Jonathan Groff One And A Musical One

#44 Table Leg

#45 My Fig Tree!

#46 “Heady” Lamar

#47 My Shelf Of Interesting Things ..including Original Art By Both My Daughter And I And Skull Signed By Band I Love

#48 People Are Not Surprised, More… Taken Aback On The Sheer Amount Of Thing I Pinned To My Wall (And Sometimes They Question What I Have There)

#49 My Diecast Car Models. Scale 1:18 In My Home Office / Man Cave

#50 My Diecast Car Models. Scale 1:18 In My Home Office / Man Cave

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
