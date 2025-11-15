Hey Pandas, What Is Something Good That You Got From Quarantine? (Closed)

Usually, people go on and on about not being able to do XYZ anymore because of covid. But behind every cloud there is a silver lining so please share what positive things you have been able to do because of covid with the panda community. These could be extra sleep, rediscovering hobbies, working from home, for example.
#1
My boyfriend. We never have never had this much time to talk and bond. We used to be just amazing friends, but now, well, we’re a little more friends.
#2
I realized that I had a REALLY cringey personality that I needed to change
#3
I started song writing! I want to become a singer, so I’m writing songs now so I can sing them later. Because of quarantine, I’ve had TONS of free time to do whatever I want, that doesn’t require going outside.
#4
It was nice to get some rest and be with myself more. Spend more time on hobbies or just being lazy.
#5
Found out I was bisexual.
#6
i got to study my passion photography
#7
Having the excuse to stay home and play video games all day, every day, because I can’t go anywhere now.
#8
I finally refound my love for Tamagotchi after 5 years.
#9
I was able to discover more about myself and connect with my immediate family more
#10
The pool, EVERYONE in the home spent the summer in the pool. Usually a cpl ppl use it at any given time and not very often. It was like our oasis for awhile. I saw my whole family smile and engage with each other.
#11
i got to be lazy @F
#12
Getting around 8 or more inches of snow
