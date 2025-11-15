Hey Pandas, What Is One Time You’ve Been Sexually Assaulted And Couldn’t Do Anything? (Closed)

by

I will explain mine…

#1

so this was on day at school we were getting on a bus and i always sat in the back with my ”best friend” who was in 8th grade and keep in mind i was 8/9 but obvi i knew im was being assulted but i dont know why but i always would stand up on the bus and when i sat down his hand was there it was grabbing my butt and when i would say something he’d still have his hand there and cover my mouth.. and when i tried to go he grabbed me. but on my way home when i got off i didnt say anything to my family i wish i did… but he did this everyday until i finally built up courage to change my seat and now school is out thats why im thankful for covid just a lil bit..

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Cast Reunited on Will Smith’s At Home Show
3 min read
May, 5, 2020
Challenge: Doodle Your Boredom Away By Finishing This Drawing (Part 2)
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Everything That was Said about Trump’s Immigration Ban at the SAG Awards
3 min read
Jan, 30, 2017
Frasier
Frasier: A Retrospective Look at the Iconic Show’s Pilot Episode
3 min read
May, 27, 2015
Bunny Bags From Japan That Turn Your Household Stuff Into Rabbits
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Hey Pandas, Tell Us Your Craziest Restaurant Story (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.