Hey Pandas, What Is One Time You’ve Been Sexually Assaulted And Couldn’t Do Anything? (Closed)

I will explain mine…
#1
so this was on day at school we were getting on a bus and i always sat in the back with my ”best friend” who was in 8th grade and keep in mind i was 8/9 but obvi i knew im was being assulted but i dont know why but i always would stand up on the bus and when i sat down his hand was there it was grabbing my butt and when i would say something he’d still have his hand there and cover my mouth.. and when i tried to go he grabbed me. but on my way home when i got off i didnt say anything to my family i wish i did… but he did this everyday until i finally built up courage to change my seat and now school is out thats why im thankful for covid just a lil bit..
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us