Hey Pandas, What Is One Thing You Would Want If You Owned A Mansion? (Closed)

If you owned a mansion, and you could have anything you wanted, what would it be?
#1
I personally would love a huge, multi-level library like the one from the beauty and the beast 📚
#2
This is a tie between:
1. A workshop with all the tools needed for woodwork and metalwork. I like to make this so this would be heavenly.
2. A huge library. I can’t separate the two because I like both equally.
#3
An animal rescue facility.
#4
A room hidden behind a bookcase. :)
#5
A large open space for my son to run around in.
#6
An observatory with a research grade telescope.
#7
Someone to clean it for me. LoL
#8
A service that would send cleaners, carpenters, plumbers, and so on once a week to do all the housework and maintenance while I was out, so that having a massive mansion to look after wouldn’t take over my life. Which is why I don’t want a mansion, my dream house is a low-maintenance tiny house surrounded by a huge deck and a storage shed or two, on a private nature preserve. Ideally, the tiny house would be self-cleaning, and if I could afford a mansion I could afford a team of engineers to design a self-cleaning tiny house.
#9
A music room, with all my favorite instruments so that I can play them whenever I needed to practice l
#10
1. Bath/ shower area that does not have the toilet right next to ir. 2. A kitchen that has a small window overlooking the backyard.
#11
Pet sheep, alpacas and miniature cows! Id love to have the space for them 😄
#12
An indoor/outdoor heated swimming pool with a high, domed ceiling inside, and a spectacular view outside. My mansion would be way outside of light pollution, so at night my views would be of the Milky Way or storms (in the distance or rolling in). The interior acoustics would be designed to make playing music as perfect as possible (considering most of the floor is a pool). The floor of the pool itself would be an homage to Van Gogh’s Starry Night.
#13
A good realtor. I’d want to unload it ASAP! Gimme a modest condo apartment that has enough room for me and my cat, that’s all I need.
#14
I would want a movie theater room (huge screen, digital and traditional projectors, reclining seats, true surround sound, etc.).
#15
Like a lot of people are saying, a library!
