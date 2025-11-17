Hey Pandas, What Is A Weird Habit You Had When You Were Young? (Closed)

What was a weird habit you had when you were young?
#1
Climbing the stairs while using all four of my limbs, like a dog. I can’t be the only one, right?
#2
Trying to balance all the switches in the house between on and off
#3
Drumming out little songs with my fingers on the table until my mom yelled at me to shut up :)
#4
Get overloaded and go and sit in my favourite tree for a few hours.
#5
Doing things in even numbers. Eg, if I touch a surface accidently, I would touch it again to make it even. Sometimes I would end up touching the surface with another finger (even if slightly brushed), I would touch it again to make the count four.
And it wasn’t only about touching. It was anything and everything from making an involuntary sound through mouth to stomping the ground.
#6
Spinning in circles
#7
I always used to poke people until they to tell me to stop.
#8
Creating depressing stories with my dolls and legos. I still remember one scenario I came up with that might have been brought on by watching charlottes web. To keep it short, A took care of B as a parent. A gets ran over by a tractor and dies a horrendous death. C now takes care of B. And teaches B all about death and spiders. C’s favorite word is salutations. Don’t ask me what was wrong with little me cause I don’t know.
#9
I ate frozen eggo waffles in their frozen state. No heating up necessary.
#10
I’d like to match the colour of my underwear with my cloth and/or pants. I know nobody will see it anyway…
#11
When I was really young (couldn’t have been any older than 4), I would play with my blocks by lining them up in a perfectly straight line. If anybody moved them by even an inch, I would go absolutely ballistic, and throw huge tantrums.
Follow Us