Hey Pandas, What Is A Weird Fear You Have?

#1
Walking past large machinery or vehicles that have the engine running, I have a irrational fear that it’s suddenly going to tip over sideways onto me.
#2
Chainsaws. They scare the hell out of me.
#3
Getting my eyes poked out. I hate looking at hooks or nails on walls. I don’t mind antlers on walls unless they are eyeball level. I also usually walk in the dark with my eyes closed because I’m afraid of walking into something and getting my eyes poked out lol.
#4
People
#5
Being below a quarter tank of gas in my car.
#6
Big Buildings. When ever I walk under them I always have this random thought that they would fall on top of me.
#7
Dropping my car keys and losing them down a grate. I never take the keys out of my pocket if there is a grate between me and the car.
#8
This is my time. I can shine here!
Wood.
Road Tunnels.
Needles.
Clowns.
Dolls.
Fireworks.
Electricity.
Compressed Air.
Beach & Ocean.
Wasps.
Yes. I AM in therapy :D
#9
Eating long pasta noodles
#10
Needles. Not sure why…but I just can’t do it.
#11
Whenever someone talks about getting blood drawn, I immediately have to tuck my arms in. Blood doesn’t scare me, but thinking about bloodstreams and blood cells makes me queasy. I first learned this when I watched that one magic school bus episode xD
#12
Walking out the elevator, when halfway through the lift falls and there’s just half of me on the floor.
#13
I’m not a fearful person, but the weirdest fear I’ve is 2 members of my fmily are terrified of fish and butterflies.
#14
Dying and having my cats eat me before being discovered. Everytime they lick me, I imagine they are testing to see how ripe I am.
#15
I’m 30 years old and can’t walk through a dark room by myself. I will run like I am being chased by a killer on the loose! In darkness my brain immediately starts thinking of scary stuff like evil creatures I can’t see, dead people I am about to trip over, etc. It’s so irrational and I am 100% aware of that fact but it still spooks me to be in complete darkness alone. When I saw It the movie I slept with the light on for two weeks. It has gotten better since my boyfriend moved in though. He is aware of it and doesn’t make fun of me lol.
#16
I am elderly and since childhood I have been afraid of wolves/monsters hiding under my bed….I could never sit on my bed with feet touching the floor…when I discovered sheets with valances it changed my World….silly really,but I was terrified for years.
#17
Dentists.
#18
Getting my throat slit. It impacts me so much that I constantly pull on my shirt if it touches my neck. Same with seat belts.
#19
Getting trapped in a public washroom stall. All the ways out are embarrassing/filthy on top of panicking
#20
I get super queasy when I go over a bridge in a car. Walking or riding in any other vehicle is completely fine, but cars… I just can’t do it for some reason!
#21
Lately I have been irrationally afraid of our first dog dying. She is still young, only 4 years and in good health. But for some reason it got in my head that she is going to die and everytime that she is a bit nappy or not as “puppy like” as she was (or as her younger sister is) I feel that she is ill and will die. F**k you brain and your absurd paranoia
#22
Clouds…. I don’t know I just have the fear that they’ll just fall…
#23
Toes. Especially ones with yucky toenails
#24
F-cking escalators
#25
Small children. They scare the crap out of me.
#26
Around in public
#27
Getting a cold.. I just have to be able to breathe through my nose always otherwise I panic.
#28
Being buried – I have a definitive section in my will (and have informed everyone I know and love), that after I die, I am to be taken to the local crematorium and burned. Following that all of my friends and family will be told of my death and will be given a time and place (probably a hotel / pub, where money will be behind the bar and food provided) where they can party and talk to their hearts content about me or anything that is relevant and interesting.
Burial gives me the w*****s…..
#29
I can’t stand anything around my head/face. I can’t wear chokers or earmuffs. And if a shirt is up around my neck I freak out, like I will rip it off. My 1st cruise, we’re all doing the safety thing and the purser had to come tell my husband I didn’t have to put the life vest over my head. I was hyperventilating trying to do it. Damn near passed out. Purser said I could just float on it LOL!
#30
Going upstairs with the lights off I am not afraid of the dark but used to and still does scare me so whenever I go up there I turn the lights on as quickly as possible even if he is not home
#31
Context: My finger is currently in a splint, and I am on my school’s soccer team.
My weird fear is that I will fall, the splint will break in half cutting my finger, and it will get trampled by the other players
#32
When I was a kid I feared clouds. Mostly because I had a big imagination. Clouds have no chill
#33
I wouldn’t call it a fear but rather irrational imagionation, but any time I have a zit on the back of my neck, I imagine some of my spinal fluids leaking out if it pops, so I’d drop to the ground paralyzed.
#34
I’m not sure why, but I am really creeped out by monkeys!
#35
The spores on the underside of ferns they just freak me out
#36
Wooden bridges. I don’t know why. They just give me that gut feeling to run and hide.
#37
I’m scared from the combination kids + balloons. I hate to be scared by loud noises and kids with a balloon are bound to make the balloon pop…
#38
Eating kiwi fruit skins. Someone at daycare was disgusted I was eating the skins and said they give you worms.
#39
Getting stuck in a an elevator.
#40
Im terribly afraid of worms at the point I often have panick attack whenever I see one
#41
staring at a dim mirror for a while. its actually a thing called the troxler effect, where you start to see things and hallucinate if you stare at a mirror for too long in dim light
#42
Rodents
#43
The fear of republicans
Aka idiotophobia…
And butterflies I’m seriously scared of butterflies
#44
I’m afraid of space for some reason…
#45
Going over big bridges scares me, like the Mackinac Bridge. But what REALLY scares are those acres and acres of giant wind turbines. It’s all fun and games until they become self aware and come down and chop everybody up. Mark my words!
#46
Doors that swing toward me. Absolutely terrified of them, like full blown panic attack terror. I cannot open them. If a building has a door that swings toward me to enter and no one is with me I leave. I have a valid reason for this though. A few years ago I was in an old building working and we had to use the stairs. The exit door on the 1st floor was stuck so we were pulling on it for what seemed like ages. When it finally broke free it swung back at me hitting me so hard it broke three vertebrae and herniated the discs in my neck.
#47
Fire, like the idea of sparks burning me or flying past me scares the heck out of me
#48
Ketchup. Someone squirting out the last bits from a squirty bottle, I have to leave the room!
#49
Knee surgeries, or any surgeries on that matter. The back of my knee just starts to hurt whenever I hear or see someone talking about a surgical procedure. Quite ironic cause I aspire to become a physician one day.
#50
On the highway, driving behind a cement mixer, mixing. I’m afraid it’ll get out of balance and spill cement all over the place, resulting (somehow) in my death. The other is driving behind car carriers. I worry that a car will become loose and fall off into traffic.
#51
I have a fear of stepping into an elevator when the doors open. I am worried, I step in and theres no lift, it’s just the deep dark elevator shaft and I fall in it.
When I was a child, after watching Jaws, I had a fear of stepping on dark blue carpets. This lasted for about a year.
#52
I’m not afraid of heights but being in a 2+ story mall…I can’t ever stand by the railing. I had this dream one time that I did and I literally just fell over the side. When I stand by it, it feels like i’m leaning over and I hate it
#53
Ok, last time I said this, I got downvoted a lot but someone has to agree with me.
My fear is that Camilo wont be in the next Encanto movie, he is best, I have reasons in my bio for why he is best
#54
Popping balloons! When I see a child playing with a balloon or someone inflating a balloon in the same room, it’s extremely stressful and I just panic. I have no idea why I developed this..
#55
holes. I HATE HATE HATE HATE HOLES ESPECIALLY IN PLANTS🤮🤮🤮
#56
Odd numbers.
I don’t know why, but I am uneasy and anxious if the TV volume (or anything else) is set to an odd number. There is no rhyme or reason to it and I know it’s silly but it’s a very real fear.
#57
I am scared to death of butterflies. I know its a pointless fear. I know they are harmless. I went to a butterfly tent when I was 7 years old (pre-butterfly fear) and the next thing I know I was covered in about 100 of them. I’ve been afraid ever since.
I did get a tattoo of a monarch on my hand and it has actually helped me a little
#58
Stairs/Bridges that don’t have VISIBLE supports.
#59
Storm drains. Everything falling into darkness and never coming back.
#60
Drains and grills in swimming pools. Doesn’t matter how big they are. Won’t swim over them, certainly won’t step on them. If the pool has too many, won’t even go in. Just don’t know what’s underneath.
#61
I’m generally an anxious person but most of my fears are pretty usual. My strangest fear is objects flying at my face… and my sister plays volleyball.
#62
Actually, animals I guess!
Not really a fear, but animals are unpredictable. Humans can be very predictable, but animals like cats or dogs even are not to me.
My friends with cats and dogs tend to make fun of me when I jump because their pet pounced on me, or I am super high-strung and even a slight “meow” or click will scare me.
I have a gecko, and she is even worse with that. She loves to jump on my arms and crawl along my back, but I can never feel where she is (seeing as she is only about 5 months old).
#63
Fireworks/balloons popping – phonophobia
#64
freaking pokemon
#65
I have an incredible fear of being late. It’s so bad that when I’m stuck in a traffic jam or my train is late, I get a panic attack and feel sick and dizzy.
It affects my life to the extent that I am always at least an hour earlier than I need to be.
#66
Case moth cocoons. Whether something is in them or not doesn’t matter. Creepy, disgusting, horrifying crisp stick-skeletal grey things that just turn up in your garden or on a wall. Terrified of them. Can’t tell people because then they feel the urge to just take that twiggy thing off the tree and hand it to you….
#67
fireworks.
#68
I know I was already on here but I have another fear. I have this fear that a crocodile is going to burst out if the floor and attack me while im in the shower. Idk why
#69
Freddy Krueger
#70
Escalators. I don’t mind the smaller ones in shopping malls, but I’m absolutely terrified by the long ones in subways. Some of them, you can’t even clearly see where they end. Many of them are really fast too. My fear of heights doesn’t really add up to it. Whenever I have to use them, I close my eyes and tremble all the way up/down, praying that I don’t trip, lose my balance and fall over, etc.
#71
I flinch. At like, everything. Cocking a nerf gun? Yeah, that counts. Notification from my phone? Sure, why not. Also I’m afraid of my own hearing because even though the tests say I’m average, i can hear conversations through the wall very well and am afraid i may hear something i shouldn’t. Don’t forget my irrational fear of being sexually assaulted while sleeping. (Thanks, Gavin.) Did i mention my fear of falling, getting kicked in the balls (thanks, 7th grade.) being blackmailed, being framed or breaking something within arm’s reach? Couldnt hurt to add that. Oh, and who could forget the most annoying two: Mu fear of heights and my fear of farting in a large room.
#72
I’m afraid of passing a big rig/18 wheeler and one of it’s tires explodes and crashes through my windshield, killing me. I speed up to 90 if I have to pass a big rig on the highway.
#73
Ghosts,the dark,and being alone
#74
Toasters. You never know when they will pop.
#75
Okay so… I’m afraid of gagging, vomit and anything that looks even remotely similar to vomit.
#76
I’m deathly afraid of snakes and I am convinced that one will pop out of my shower drain. Those things give me nightmares. And don’t get me started on how creeper out i was when my 4th grade teacher decided to teach us about the coral snake. I wouldn’t stay in the shower unless my older sister was in the bathroom.
#77
Ants. When I was very young and on a long car trip without any rest-stops for miles, my parents stopped on the side of the road to let me pee. I accidentally sat on an ant hill and in seconds I was covered in ants! To this day, even if one ant crawls on me, I freak out!
#78
Nail clippers. Only seen them makes me cringe. Hard. I use scissors or file them instead
#79
Sitting out on the toilet and then finding out that I’m in women’s toilet.
#80
Receiving a package in the mail that you don’t recall ordering…always get freaked out that it’s a bomb or something
