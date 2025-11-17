Hey Pandas, What Is A Thing You Came Up With And Want To Take Credit For? (Closed)

Do you have something you invented, by yourself or with a friend? Do you want to take credit for it before someone steals your idea? Then you’ve come to the right post! If you have an idea after this closes, add it in the comments!
#1
Strawmores. A lot of people don’t like s’mores because they don’t like marshmallows, so me and a friend came up with the idea of replacing the marshmallow with a strawberry! You can toast it on a stick, cut it up, just do a plain strawberry, or many more things!
Date of post: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
#2
All of my ocs and their stories. Y’all may not be interested, but I love them
#3
Elementary orchestra rehearsal, walked in to a sheet of music on my stand and I thought it said Onion Meals it was Olympic Medals lol. In my defense, I was really far. We ended sticking to Onion Meals even for our district wide concert.
#4
saying eezus jesus as like an oh my god thing
i bet y’all would think i’d claim “ohmigosh” but i didn’t come up with it lol
i actually adopted it from a show (you guys can probably guess it lol)
#5
Wish I could lay claim to this, but alas, that honour belongs to my step-mum.
“T***t”.
For those of you not as childish as we, that’s an amalgamation of ‘twat’ and ‘c**t’.
