Hey Pandas, What Is A Pun? (Closed)

by

Post your best puns.

#1

a joke exploiting the different possible meanings of a word or the fact that there are words which sound alike but have different meanings… sorry couldn’t help myself

#2

Why were they called the dark ages? There were a lot of knights.

#3

#4

That’s a punny question

#5

You have to say this to someone for it to work, but here we go:
You: “Ask me what the secret to comedy is.”
Them: “What’s the secret to co-”
You: “Timing! Oh, too early? Sorry.”

#6

What do you get when you drop a piano down a mineshaft? A flat minor

#7

Have you heard about those corduroy pillows? Yeah, they’ve been making headlines.

#8

Here’s one by the great Groucho Marx. “Time flies like an arrow. Fruit flies like a banana.”

