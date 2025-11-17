Hey Pandas, What Is A Popular Movie That Everyone Loves, But You Hate? (Closed)

by

There are films that are very popular with the general public. But when you say you don’t like it, people look at you like you’re an alien. Here, you have the freedom to say it and express yourself without being judged!

#1

TITANIC! Not too bad for the historical side. But the “I love you Jack / I love you Rose” love story is stupid. Besides, I hate Celine Dion. And his damn song played everywhere when the movie hit theaters! A real nightmare!

And also: THE NOTEBOOK. What a dumb film full of clichés! And I can no longer see lovers kissing in the rain. Who does this in real life? Does the flu mean anything to you?!?

#2

So many! As Frances said, Titanic. Also, Moulin Rouge, Romeo and Juliet (also Baz Luhrman), Lincoln, Stand by me, Casablanca, It’s a wonderful life…

#3

The Godfather. It’s sooooooo boring.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Stay-At-Home Mom Leaves Husband And Kids Behind For A New Boyfriend
3 min read
Sep, 18, 2025
I Make Funny And Relatable Comics About Being A Parent (20+ Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
TV Couples of 2000's
Our Favorite TV Couples of the 2000s
3 min read
Mar, 2, 2015
The Top Five Episodes of HBO Max’s Harley Quinn Show (Season One)
3 min read
Aug, 19, 2021
“What Kind Of Chaos Do You Bring?” Discover Your Signature Mayhem In 28 Questions
3 min read
Aug, 20, 2025
Egyptian Banknotes In 3D
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.