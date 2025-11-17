Hey Pandas, What Is A Popular Movie That Everyone Loves, But You Hate? (Closed)

There are films that are very popular with the general public. But when you say you don’t like it, people look at you like you’re an alien. Here, you have the freedom to say it and express yourself without being judged!
#1
TITANIC! Not too bad for the historical side. But the “I love you Jack / I love you Rose” love story is stupid. Besides, I hate Celine Dion. And his damn song played everywhere when the movie hit theaters! A real nightmare!
And also: THE NOTEBOOK. What a dumb film full of clichés! And I can no longer see lovers kissing in the rain. Who does this in real life? Does the flu mean anything to you?!?
#2
So many! As Frances said, Titanic. Also, Moulin Rouge, Romeo and Juliet (also Baz Luhrman), Lincoln, Stand by me, Casablanca, It’s a wonderful life…
#3
The Godfather. It’s sooooooo boring.
