Hey Pandas, What Is A Food You Simply Cannot Stand?

It can be a food you hate for any reason.
#1
Liquorice/aniseed flavour.
Anything tainted by aniseed is horrible.
#2
Oysters, can’t think of anything worse that looks like someone coughed up into a shell
#3
I absolutely HATE tofu. I don’t mind the taste, but the texture is terrible.
#4
Pickles…can’t even stand the smell of them🤢
#5
I cannot eat corn. It’s not a taste or texture issue. It’s a bad history. For a few years, I was in an abusive household, and in my last few months there, all I was allowed to eat was corn and plain bread. I can still handle bread, but Corn was something that I had hated before, and it was made infinitely worse.
#6
I have a lot lol. Zucchini, mushroom, pumpkin, papaya, cheese, cheesecake, burgers, pizza,
#7
Turnip. No matter which way it is done, mixed, cooked, seasoned.
#8
This is going to be controversial.
Pasta I can’t stand it. I always feel like someone has been sucking it before me and made it go soggy. 🤮
#9
Ketchup. Hear me out. I hate the texture of it, and the temperature difference of cold ketchup on hot foods. I also hate how gooey and sugary it is.
#10
peanut butter or really any of those sort of things (almond butter, cocoa butter). the texture is horrible and the taste has literally made me puke before (i have a sensitive stomach. if i absolutely hate a food, it may make me gag and then puking happens. however this only happens with the worst of the worst foods).
there is one exception. at my local store they have a smoothie corner that makes this açaí and almond butter smoothie and i love it so much.
#11
Grapefruit- it’s just not exactly my favorite food in the world. I’ve tried it once with my grandfather, and almost instantly I removed the piece of grapefruit out of my mouth. I’ve tried it again around 2 years ago, and my opinion hasn’t changed.
#12
Peach, even the smell is horrible
#13
Lamb.
I actually just told my Mom this yesterday. She didn’t raise us to be picky eaters, and we raise sheep so we eat it fairly often, but I cannot stand the taste.
#14
Pistachios and Stuffing. Both make me queasy
#15
I just can’t get myself to eat an apple
#16
Seafood and mushrooms. Also, okra.
#17
Bread, especially just plain bread. I can’t stand bread and maybe if it ha something I’ll eat like half of it. Also cheese, that’s just disgusting. Unless it’s melted on my pasta and mixed really well so it’s medium cheesy I’ll eat it-im just very very picky with bread and cheese
#18
This was interesting and I thank you for the post!
#19
Mary Kitchen corned beef hash. I had a room mate that fried it up once and the cats wouldn’t leave her alone. The apt. smelled like it for hours. It’s disgusting looking too.
#20
Okay so, bear with me here… water. It just tastes so bad to me and I don’t know why. I still drink it because I need it to live but every time I am left with this awful taste. I just don’t understand how people find it refreshing. :(
#21
Chicken. Rice also sucks but chicken especially. It’s so dry and bland and genuinely horrible to eat I hate it so much
#22
Candy Corn and Circus Peanuts.
#23
Durian. The smell, the taste, the texture 🤮
#24
Beets. My sister once when he were little had a shitton of them for lunch and proceeded to puke all over the bathroom… The memory makes me instantly gag. Ketchup. The sweetness does not go well with salty food to me. Seafood, just tastes like seawater to me. Avocado. Can’t get past the texture and the blandness of it. I’m not a oicky eater but these are deal-breakers for me
#25
I am not a traditionally picky eater but. . .
(Crunchy) onions🧅
Bananas🍌
Stuffing🍞🥔🧅?
Mushrooms mushroom 🍄
Jalapeños (Not the spiciness, the smell and taste.) 🌶️
Whole garlic cloves in food 🧄
Cake (ok, hear me out, if the frosting or cake is too sweet or there is too much frosting, big no. Thats why I prefer cream cheese icing instead)🍰
Brussels sprouts. Idc what my mom used to say, they are still gross.
#26
Onions. They’re vile and there’s a reason they are in the ground!
#27
This is going to sound fake but it’s true, he worst thing i ever tasted is Starfish. Not Starkist Tuna, but actual starfish from the ocean, grilled like hamburger patty in SE Asia. I have the photos.
I think they used a knife to cut the sharp, crusty legs open, and the “meat” inside was gooey and horrific, like baby food but tasting like seafood waste byproducts.
If you see starfish on a grill, just take a selfie with them – plz do not taste one
#28
Its the textures of stuff for me. Pate!! You shouldn’t be able to spread meat!!! Also is if it doesn’t look like food it shouldn’t be eaten!! mussels, oyster etc
#29
I really don’t like truffle. It was trendy to add it to different foods, but it made me feel sick, even the smell puts me off.
#30
Avocado- Don’t like the taste or texture
#31
I hate Louki or as I think it’s called in English, gourd. I dislike it because my mom makes it so often that I can’t stand the taste and the gravy anymore. There’s another food I can’t stand but I don’t know what it’s called in English. In Marathi we call it “Shira” and I can’t stand it because my mom makes it every Thursday and it’s too sweet
#32
Squash, mainly grilled. It’s not that I don’t like the flavor, it’s just the texture. Sort of rubbery on the outside and then gooey on the inside. Makes me cringe just thinking about it
#33
The list is ridiculously long but among the top: Broccoli, Cauliflower, Grits (anything with a “beady” texture really), Most vegetables if they are cooked (raw is ok though), Red sauce (tomato, pizza, marinara, spaghetti)
#34
Yogurt. I don’t care it is healthy, or people like it. I hate it! Every few months I try it again and every time regret my life choices
#35
Turnips.
Mush when cooked.
Difficult to prepare.
No amount of salt, pepper or butter will make it taste any better.
No culture hold it in any regard.
I might consider it after an apocalypse, if the poisonous stuff doesn’t kill me first.
#36
I really dislike bananas, very soft or creamy cheese, foie gras, truffle and sea urchin. And I don’t specifically like pastas
#37
