Hey Pandas, What Have You Given In To Because Of Peer Pressure? (Closed)

by

What have you given in to because of peer pressure?

#1

Self-harm. A lot of the kids in my friend group (except for me and another girl) SH a lot of the time. I felt like I was drifting away from my friends and basically was having an all out crappy day so I cut my arm with scissors (but not hard enough to make it bleed) from my shoulder to my wrist. I’m just hoping it’s a one-time thing 🤞

#2

Thankfully, I haven’t been met with severe peer pressure for negative things. Most of the peer pressure I face is attending events, joining clubs, etc. In a way I’m happy because I’m able to try new things with others, and not alone. Sometimes it does feel much because I let my fear get in or feel bad to say no even though I know I’ll hate it.

Patrick Penrose
