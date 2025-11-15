Hey Pandas, What Has Been Your Struggle With Depression In The Lockdown, Has It Gotten Better Or Worse? (Closed)

Talk about your depression, this is a safe space, so no negative comments.
#1
Janoel 12
My depression has worsened as an extrovert i really hate being in the quarantine and has a person with anxiety i get really lonely some times sometimes i will just cry for hours and hours i am often really sad sometimes i think about running away or even committing suicide i just need some encouragement and some help.
#2
it’s been getting better, I have this amazing person whom I love making sure i’m taking care of myself and eating everyday. I’m so thankful for him
#3
Worse. I’ve broken down from stress and anxiety every day this week, and my only comfort is video games. A lot of my friends are busy so I can’t text with them, and even as an introvert, it’s been causing me bad issues. I’m on the autism spectrum so I need some social interaction, even just a little, to feel okay to any extent. It’s just rough and it hurts.
#4
i can’t go to the store alot and because of that, when i fun outta toast i can’t buy nun
#5
I’ve been struggling with depression for years now and it’s left me really inactive. And last year…I finally was going to do things, I had music festivals and comic cons booked, a business just starting up, an art group to join….and then I couldn’t.
I feel like I climbed this giant hill to actually get on with my life only for something else to throw me to the bottom.
Follow Us