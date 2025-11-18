Hey Pandas, What Food Can You Not Stand? (Closed)

by

Share with us!

#1

I can almost eat anything. But it’s Beetroot. I really can’t eat that. Tried many times. As salad, baked, in a Burger, Borscht/Borsch…all kinds. But I really can’t handle the taste. It just tastes like soil to me.

#2

eggs. the whites are bleh, but the yolks are absolutely nasty. it feels so hairy in my mouth and it tastes like straight up a*s with a side of boogers. to me, at least.

also sesame seeds. they used to make my stomach hurt for days straight. about time i figured out i had an intolerance for them.

#3

Pasta I always think someone has been sucking it before me and it’s gone soggy. 🤢

#4

Hummus for me. It tastes like mud.

#5

almost all condemints except BBQ sauce
mushrooms, macaroni and cheese (the texture )
fish

