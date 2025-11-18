Hey Pandas, What Fictional Characters Have You Typecast Based On Their Most Famous?

by

Sometimes, whenever you see an actor in a different role, you can’t help but see their most famous character instead. When I saw the trailer for “Frozen Empire”, all I saw was Ant-Man and Will Byers busting ghosts (and I think Will has more experience in this field anyway!).What’s your experience with this fun “phenomenon”?

#1

I was watching the “Fortune Cookies” episode of SVTFOE and when the character Toffee (voiced by Michael C. Hall) appeared, all I heard was the voice of Dexter Morgan coming from the mouth of this animated lizard monster.

#2

My wife doesn’t remember actor’s names and calls them by their most memorable roles.

My favourite of all was probably Boromir, played by ‘Sharpe’. But we watched Harry Potter & the OOTP recently and she pointed out the following (amongst others):

Hagrid, portrayed by ‘Cracker’
Voldemort, portrayed by ‘Schindler man’
Professor Trelawney portrayed by ‘Nanny McPhee’
Professor Snape, portrayed by ‘Snape’* He was previously known as ‘The Sheriff’
Sirius, portrayed by ‘The Cop from Leon’
But my favourite from that night was, Nymphadora, portrayed by, ‘The wildling woman in GOT that I liked’.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“Girl Eat World” Instagram Features The Tastiest Street Food From Around The World
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Five of the Best Non-Breaking Bad Roles of Aaron Paul’s Career
3 min read
Oct, 6, 2014
Five Amazing Scenes from “Three’s Company” Just Because
3 min read
Mar, 31, 2018
Times Elderly People Were Just So Clueless With Technology, It Resulted In These 80 Fails
3 min read
Oct, 4, 2025
Guy Stands Up To His GF’s Parents, They Banish Him From Their Family, He Turns To The Internet For Help
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
70 Jokes About Italians That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.