Hey Pandas, What Fictional Characters Have You Typecast Based On Their Most Famous?

Sometimes, whenever you see an actor in a different role, you can’t help but see their most famous character instead. When I saw the trailer for “Frozen Empire”, all I saw was Ant-Man and Will Byers busting ghosts (and I think Will has more experience in this field anyway!).What’s your experience with this fun “phenomenon”?
#1
I was watching the “Fortune Cookies” episode of SVTFOE and when the character Toffee (voiced by Michael C. Hall) appeared, all I heard was the voice of Dexter Morgan coming from the mouth of this animated lizard monster.
#2
My wife doesn’t remember actor’s names and calls them by their most memorable roles.
My favourite of all was probably Boromir, played by ‘Sharpe’. But we watched Harry Potter & the OOTP recently and she pointed out the following (amongst others):
Hagrid, portrayed by ‘Cracker’
Voldemort, portrayed by ‘Schindler man’
Professor Trelawney portrayed by ‘Nanny McPhee’
Professor Snape, portrayed by ‘Snape’* He was previously known as ‘The Sheriff’
Sirius, portrayed by ‘The Cop from Leon’
But my favourite from that night was, Nymphadora, portrayed by, ‘The wildling woman in GOT that I liked’.
