Hey Pandas, What Extinct Animals Are You Glad Are No Longer Around? (Closed)

by

Share some animals you’re actually glad are extinct!

#1

Every insect and spider that’s as big as a house cat or above that size, hell even rabbit sized ones would be too much.

#2

Velociraptors. Imagine encountering one of those critters when you’re on a hike!

#3

Terror birds. As big or bigger than a moa, equipped like velociraptors and with a nasty temperament. Think cassowaries but way bigger.

#4

Dinosaurs, because we would be extinct if they were alive.

#5

Humans;]

#6

Sabeltooth tigers. I love cats but those would frighten me.

#7

My ex.

#8

Several ones:
-The Dunkleosteus, an armored carnivorous fish of the late Devonian period, the size of a bus. Then the short-faced giant bear. A 900 kilograms, 3.4 meters tall carnivore that lived in North America during the Pliostecene that would make a grizzly look like a cub, and finally the titanoboa, a 13 meters long, over a ton in weight snake.
And on the creepy factor, the Arthropleura, a giant, 2 meters long centipede from the Cambrian period. Imagine one of those brushing against your leg.

#9

Tyrannosaurus Rex. That may seem an obvious answer, but, think about it! T’s are closely related to Godzilla, and we all know what a pain in the neck he was.

#10

Pterodactyls. Think about it. You’re just casually walking along… And BAM. Swooped up by a flying, meat-hungry freak with a 30 foot wingspan… Nope. No thanks. I’ll stay home.

#11

The Megalodon Shark 🦈 They were once the most fearsome predator to rule the seas.

#12

I’m glad megs are gone.

#13

Terror birds. Crazy-big birds (we’re talking HUGE) that just roamed around South America (and later Florida)…

