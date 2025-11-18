Hey Pandas, What Drama Is Going On In Your Life? (Closed)

It could be school, family, personal, etc. I just want some tea!
#1
My wife is very sick, my dog is very sick, my cat is senile, I’m in chronic pain, I work seven days a week, I hate my job, but am also so fatigued and stressed that I keep screwing up at my job, I have no life, I know longer have any friends of my own, I sleep poorly and have no time to eat well, and have f*cking celiac disease, I’ve been dying to go back to school for nearly a decade now, but can’t make it happen, and I had to quit my only creative outlet, my band, due to fatigue and lack of time. So, nothing going on really.
#2
Nothing super personal but drama I been following. So the long awaited series Hazbin Hotel is finally out and of course haters been hating. But their reasons are 95% Petty and it’s been lowkey fun to watch. Some complaints that i seen most include: they cuss too much, hell is the good guys and heaven the bad guys, and too many sex jokes. Almost as if ppl really missed the whole point/plot of the series 🤣
Got funnier when “1 million mom” (more like 21k) tried to shut it down cause they let theor kids watch it. Show has 1 season 8 epis and is already in the top 5 for views and at an 85%+ across tomatoes. Sometimes i just enjoy watching stupid ppl make a clown of themselves.
PS: show is very well done in animation, plot, voice acting, and music.
#3
Got a party coming up in a few weeks, I do’nt normally go to these things, but it’s a friend’s bday. She’s invited folks who she knows from a whole bunch of different places, school, her sport clubs, the village where we live and there are some pretty seperate groups going on, so thats going to be interesting. You know when you know two people from such entirely different setttings that it feels like they should never know each other? Anyway, there are people there who I’m really close with, people who I know a little but have never really spoken to, people who I’ve heard talked about but never met, people who I’ve not seen since we were 11… I could go on. For the tea, my toxic-as ex best friend (let’s call her Eve) is going, and we don’t talk much anymore, but sometimes, its an awkward village thing and we’re drunk and forget that we don’t like each other and just talk well on into the night, so despite everything, we know all of each other’s secrets. I just sort of hoped she’d never meet the people I talk about and vice versa. Enter a girl I’m going to call Sam. Not going to lie, I’ve (unrequitedly) had a crush on her since September, Eve knows this and they’ve never met, but both know the girl having the party and each know a little of the other, though perhaps not to the point of recognition. I’m quite close with Sam, somewhat due to timetabling this year and know that her and Eve will inevitably end up talking and hate each other; Eve has demonstrated in the past that she’s not above getting utterly hammered and lashing out at everyone she can by any means possible. There’s a sizeable chance that she’ll get pissed off at me (or someone else), tell Sam I like her and my life becomes a rather interesting place. Not even to mention that Sam’s friends are threatening to set her up with some [godawful sounding] boy who’s also going. Anyway I’ve come to the conclusion that I have to tell her I like her before someone else does, and before the 24th of Feb (the party). This can’t end badly; I’m with her in pretty much half of my lessons at school. Definitely can’t do this too close to valentines day either, that’d be unbearably awkward; the morning spent debating functional groups with that girl is already going to be bad enough. Either way, here we go…
#4
Im at residential (for my ed) which is why i haven’t been online for a few weeks
Im ok, i won’t be online much though since i might be here for a while.
Follow Us