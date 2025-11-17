Hey Pandas, What Don’t You Like About Bored Panda?

As above.
#1
The relentless trolls, need I say more?
#2
There’s too much hate these days. People keep arguing over the same things, and no one tries to find a resolution. It’s really hard to keep up with it all.
#3
the trolls, the douchebag marvel role players, automatic downvote system, no individual chat feature, lots of glitches, mediocre articles.
#4
The downvote fairies
#5
Being banned for 3 days after editing my profile. Most of my submissions not being posted.
#6
That you can no longer see the longer list after they cut it down, so now you miss people’s replies etc.
#7
Downvote fairies and how the downvote system is easily manipulated by them. Need I say more?
#8
Downvote culture. Troll culture, downvote fairies, etc.
#9
people who use it to force down politics when I just wanna look at cute animals and funny comics.
#10
BP is starting to become a toxic place. That’s why I left. But I’m back now, and I’m going to try to spread love and happiness, and try NOT to be how I was on here. (I wasn’t exactly a troll but I do feel like I was hateful on here, so yk)
#11
Just now I was trying to ask the Pandas to share funny pet names, but Bored Panda wouldn’t accept the image I was trying to upload. It said the image needed to be at least 600px in width. The image I was trying to upload was a 2000×2000 jpeg from Freepik. P*ssed me off. Wtf does it want from me!?
Also, can someone f*cking PLEASE just f*cking ban that f*ckhead Toast the Goat already?
#12
Downvotes, reports, the AITA gets a bit old, not as many meme posts as before, the constant drama, how come no ask pandas or challenges are ever published on weekends? That basically 1/19 things you try and publish never get published. The fact that you have to wait a few days for BP to approve your account after you make ANY edits to it. Also censorship.
#13
the random and sometimes creepy questions people ask.
#14
I found a racist pro life lady that has THIRTEEN THOUSAND DOWNVOTES. and she still hasn’t been removed or reported!! Wth!
#15
I recently got BP but I have been observing it for some weeks but I have some things that I don’t really like on here:
1•Random censorship
2•Celebrity drama
3•Wacky AITA
4•Troll accounts
#16
“Ur a minority. We are the majority. (Us good-doing and commenting people of bp. Trolls are a minority. They are the angry ones with no real life or friends. Trolls are the one minority we should get rid of.”
thats racist towards trolls. Stay woke and check your priviledge
#17
The moderation is a*s on this website
I have been trolling for over 7 months, and still can
#18
Minorities
Follow Us