Hey Pandas, What Do You Wish Other People Would Stop Doing?

What things do other people do that really annoy you?
#1
Being rude and unkind to others. It seems civility, empathy, and kindness have gone out the window in the last few years. You see it in the way people drive, the way they treat people serving them at stores and businesses, and the way they behave and treat others on Social Media. Bullying has been applauded and elevated to an art form.
#2
Everything is so politicised these days. You’re either a far right N*zi or a woke lefty tree hugger. There’s no longer any middle ground, and there’s so much actual hate involved that people would much rather shout (and all too often resort to violence) than admit that, okay, maybe *BOTH* sides have valid points and that the only useful way forward is to compromise on something that is generally beneficial to everybody. But, hey, even thinking like that is woke nonsense these days, isn’t it? 🙁
What would I like other people to stop doing? Stop hating people that don’t think the same as you, and stop turning everything into a giant drama.
#3
That if you disagree with someone you hate them. Disagree does NOT equal hate.
#4
A few more bugbears:
* Talking about me behind my back. If you have a problem, talk to me. I don’t bite.
* Dumb people who think they’re smart; and I don’t mean like your next door neighbour who fell over her wheelie bin because the physics wasn’t physicsing, but, well, a lot of management.
* Lying to me and not even having the decency to try to be convincing about it.
* People who use their emotions as a weapon that they seem unable to control. Do you go home, hit your wife, and say “Look what you made me do”?
* People who kiss ars* at work, and moreso the managers that tolerate this sort of thing.
* People that believe nonsense that is not only painfully easy to debunk, but often isn’t even internally self consistent.
* People who think I’m wrong purely because they believe they are right, particularly when it comes to issues that are unprovable such as belief systems.
* People that do the bare minimum to avoid being fired, guess who has to work extra for the same pay to make up for your inability?
Speaking of which, my break has come to an end so I’ll stop here and go push that rock up a hill again…
#5
If you’ve seen any of my comments lately, you’ve probably noticed me mention this. To use a small scale example, people on here that would rather just downvote you than engage in respectful debate/discourse with you. Wanting to hear why you believe what you believe isn’t a trap; it’s genuinely a question of “can you justify your opinion? Could you please do so, because I would like to know why you think what you think?”. Nobody’s going to pop out and yell “gotcha!”. On the contrary, I’m quite open to having my opinion changed and admitting I’m wrong if I am. I respect people that are open to discussion like this and have no time for people that downvote blindly without explaining why or shutting down debate because they can’t handle the heat.
On a larger scale, respectful debate/discussion is kind of relevant to what @Rick Murray posted above. You *can* (not always, but it’s possible) learn from people with whom you don’t necessarily agree, and sometimes a compromise with said people is better if you can both move forward together. Probably dreaming here for people to do this in reality, but I still think it’d be nice to see.
#6
This goes for everyone:
Stop asking “are you moving” when we are clearly loading the entire contents of our house into a U-Haul.
Use your context clues buddy.
#7
For those of you who believe you have the right to drive the speed limit on the freeway in THE FREAKING PASSING LANE (left lane for those unaware) I hope you lose your license and have to walk everywhere you go!!!!
#8
This one is very Caribbean specific. Stop playing your music so loudly from your residence or vehicle. Geezzzz. Some people have to suffer through that day after day. Some bars/pubs do it all night. Police and environmental authority you ask….doesn’t make any difference. Apparently we have to accept our “party culture”. Absolute rubbish.
#9
Not other people, but computers: Stop logging me out of my account and making me log back in again. Stop telling me I put in the wrong password when I know I didn’t—because I wrote it down.
#10
Stop getting into a long conversation with the cashier when people are behind you in line at a store. Saying, “Have a nice day,” is fine, but I don’t want to stand there and wait for 10 minutes while you tell the whole story of Aunt Sue’s foot fungus.
#11
Being overly concerned about people’s genitals and what they get up to in the bedroom.
#12
being horrible to minors, especially when you’re an adult
#13
Stop being so d**n rude. Why do you feel the need to scream and yell at people?
Stop littering. The amount of trash people just throw on the street or out their car windows is disgusting.
Stop saying everything you don’t agree with is fake news or a hoax.
#14
Looking at their phones while out in public, outdoors and just really anytime you are with or around other humans. Look up, look down, look all around…smile and do not frown. Next time you are out and about, havingcoffee at a cafe or wine at a local pub. Look around, smile and welcome the possibilities of a new found friend, lover or partner. Breathe and embrace your fellow humans.
#15
Worshiping, adulating people (celebrities, royalty etc) literally licking the sh1te off their shoes
#16
This is really, specific, but I have one that just came up. Don’t apply for jobs if you’re not qualified. If you’re educated and experienced in something else, great! Please don’t send me your resume. You’re not “overqualified” for my company’s clerical job posting–you’re not qualified, period. I want to hire a team member who doesn’t think it’s a “step down for the time being,” and I don’t want to train someone who has never done the work before, only to have them take off the instant something they qualify for comes up.
