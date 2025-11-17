Hey Pandas, What Do You Want To Do With Your Life? (Closed)

Post whatever you want to do with your life. It could be a job. It could be a passion. It could be literally anything. We’ll never know unless you tell us!
#1
Yes I’m posting on my own post but that’s beside the point…
During my life I want to attend a pride parade (I know but I’ve never gone to one and right now it doesn’t look like I will anytime soon) and I want to become a teacher. I also want to improve my art and acting and get into this art school for high school.
#2
I want to improve my mental and emotional health and work out more. I want to play a video game called Portal as soon as I’m 18 and I want to get a career related to astronomy. I’m currently thinking about becoming an astronaut and going to space but if that doesn’t work then I’ll be a planetary scientist
#3
I don’t know what I want to do with my life yet, but one thing is for sure, I want to marry my boyfriend, and raise a family with him. My biggest dream is kinda stupid, but I want to do what makes me happy, and what makes me happy is making art, and writing. Like I said, my dream is stupid.
#4
I want to write a novel. Not necessarily to see it published, just to see I can dedicate myself to something creative.
#5
i wanna be a vtuber. im sorry this is cringe but i just doo
#6
i don’t really know. youtube? work for Nintendo? fly Medevac helicopters? all of them are options in my book. i want to have pet snakes, and finally live life as a trans guy not in the closet.i want to finally get some diagnoses for my mental health issues. i want to try skydiving
#7
I want to see the world. Once I find out what job or career I want, and work my butt off for a couple of decades. At some point I hope to meet someone, ANYONE who I could either be best friends with, at least, or a partner. It’ll likely be a straight Christian dude, just because that’s how my parents and life are. But anything could happen I suppose.
I know what I want to do when im old and retired, but I have no idea how to get there lol.
And of course, there’s the prospect of death. Yes. Sometimes at night I ponder if the Lord would like me dead someday in my early life. Whether it be a freak accident, natural disaster, or my stupid brain that kills me. Paranoia. I have a serious problem with death.
Oh! And I want to be a mom =)
#8
I want to make an animal rehabilitation center and take care of injured or stray animals and then find good homes for them
#9
I want to get better at soccer, and join the school team. I also want a job that lets me travel and see the world. I’m not sure what that will be yet, but I’m currently interested in environmental science and photography.
#10
Honestly? Nothing. I just want too do video games and eat Chick-fil-A. I have no interest in working unless I could be the one-in-a-billion like Technoblade (a sadly dead YouTuber who made a living of of playing Minecraft with very little editing)
If I had to choose a realistic job, a graphic designer.
#11
At this point, I just want my family happy and healthy and comfortable
#12
I want to make a difference. I want to help people, make a change. I’m thinking about becoming a nurse practitioner and working in disaster zones!
#13
I would like to be a wildlife rehabilitator and have a gaming YouTube channel as a hobby. I want to leave America and live in Europe, but I also kind of want to stay here because change has to start somewhere and maybe I can do something good.
#14
I dunno and that’s a scary thought. I should probably work on my mental health but why try anymore. I guess I want to adopt kids. And get a pet, I’ve never had one before. Maybe a cat? Idk
#15
I dunno and that’s a scary thought. I should probably work on my mental health but why try anymore. I guess I want to adopt kids. And get a pet, I’ve never had one before. Maybe a cat? Idk
Follow Us