Hey Pandas, What Do You Think Was The Best Choice You’ve Ever Made?” (Closed)

I want to know what was the best choice you’ve ever made.
#1
to join bp. sorta. i made a lot of friends here, at least i think they like me. i’m still kinda lonely but at least i’ve got bp?
#2
Deciding to make a terrible joke in the middle of Physics class that made me popular all across the 9th grade.
#3
Moving away from my toxic, abusive family was the best choice ever. I only regret that I didn’t do it earlier. No, they will not start treating you nicely if you really want it to happen and pray for that; no, you’re not supposed to make constant efforts to “deserve” their affection and no, it’s not your “duty” to tolerate screaming and insults, just because they are your parents.
#4
Moved away from my hometown to a big city, half a year before covid on top of that. Incredible timing. I wouldn’t mentally survive Covid, while locked up at home with my parents.
#5
I suppose becoming a punk in 82, the a goth in the mid 80s….
Life’s never been boring since then!! Been tough and I’ve certainly seen some sh!t but fk It’s been fun!!
I was a fkn freak then and still a freak now, and fkn proud of it….
FREAK PRIDE!!
#6
This is going to be incredibly cheesy, but… telling one of my best friends that I wanted to be more than friends. They felt the same way, but we were both really scared to tell each other in case it ruined our friendship. We’ve been together for a while now, and I’m so glad I took that chance.
#7
To become dual enrolled, attend high school part time and community college part time.
Made my life so much easier, as community college classes have the same weight on my high school gpa as AP classes, but the professors actually know how to teach so I got really good grades. Also didn’t have to take 4-5 AP Exams.
#8
I guess deciding to try to read an encyclopaedia when I was 7 was a good decision I made. The very first chapter introduced me to astronomy and I’ve been obsessed with space ever since and the prospect of being an astronomer is keeping me going even though I just want to quit at times
#9
Air Force
#10
Nearly seven years ago, I decided to quit my customer service job and learn to teach English as a foreign language. Now I live in China where I met my awesome wife, and I have a job I don’t dread waking up for.
#11
Cutting my biological family out of my life completely. My mental health has never been better
