Hey Pandas, What Do You Consider To Be An Absolute Necessity In A Friend Or Partner? (Closed)

Willingness to improve as a person and put effort into the relationship, whether it’s platonic, familial, romantic or anything else
Communication, and tolerance of my nonsense and clingy-ness because it’s pretty obnoxious.
Honestly, it has to be them being able to tolerate me. I have very severe depression and tend to vent to my friends a ton, so they must be able to tolerate it.
As long as they are not self absorbed, thieving, moronic extremists then they can qualify as a friend. As for partner, I need affection.
being able to spend time with them without having to do things together
A kind heart and the ability to resolve conflict (saying sorry, forgiving, talking through stuff, etc.)
I’ve found that you can literally learn to love anyone if you are both willing to be humble and kind always.
