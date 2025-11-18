Hey Pandas, What Did You Do Today? (Closed)

Have you had a busy day or a lazy day? Have you driven anywhere, or are you just lazing around at home and scrolling through BP posts? What’s the strangest thing you’ve seen all day? What’s the funniest thing you’ve seen all day? Is it a good day or a bad day? What have you been doing, and why are you having fun without me?
#1
I pet-sitted for a cat. His name is Sage, and he is very fat. Then I went and picked my friend up so that we could go book shopping together, and then we had brunch. Then I stayed at her house to play truth-or-dare and eat candy, then I went to a birthday party, and now my dad’s grilling chicken for dinner. It’s a lot for an introvert, and I’m exhausted. BUT, I saw three bald eagles within 30 minutes! So that’s exciting.
#2
Well, today I studied, and read for a bit, then I played some games, I practiced piano… I had lunch, watched some netflix, then I did some digital art and after that I had my tennis training. I came home after that, and watched some more lol. And… Yeah that’s pretty much it
#3
I watched the black phone three times… Someone needs to take the TV away from me
#4
I worked on my cosplay (aka cursed at fabric)
#5
Umm I woke up and then scrolled in bed for 4 hours
