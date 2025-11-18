Hey Pandas, What Changes Have You Made To Accommodate Your Increased Age? (Closed)

I just bought a hybrid bike. No more numb hands, sore shoulders/wrists/back.
#1
I stopped wearing high heels and I make sure the bus is stopped or closer to a stop, before I get up. I don’t care. Me and my daughter have been injured on the bus enough times.
#2
I’m changing my job. I have worked in a mental health hospital for over 10 years and have lost count of the amount of times I have been assaulted. After having a tooth punched out recently I decided that I actually am too old for this s#*t. I have been in restraints more times than I can count. I’m not getting any younger. So I am currently working last month there and moving to a different and low risk job.
I’m going to miss the amazing people I have worked with over the years but I don’t think I will be looking back.
#3
I use a shower bench. I have equilibrium issues.
