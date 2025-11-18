Hey Pandas, What Changes Have You Made To Accommodate Your Increased Age? (Closed)

by

I just bought a hybrid bike. No more numb hands, sore shoulders/wrists/back.

#1

I stopped wearing high heels and I make sure the bus is stopped or closer to a stop, before I get up. I don’t care. Me and my daughter have been injured on the bus enough times.

#2

I’m changing my job. I have worked in a mental health hospital for over 10 years and have lost count of the amount of times I have been assaulted. After having a tooth punched out recently I decided that I actually am too old for this s#*t. I have been in restraints more times than I can count. I’m not getting any younger. So I am currently working last month there and moving to a different and low risk job.

I’m going to miss the amazing people I have worked with over the years but I don’t think I will be looking back.

#3

I use a shower bench. I have equilibrium issues.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Five Things You Didn’t Know about History Channel’s “The Warfighters”
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2017
39 Posts Mocking Crazy, Unusual Or Overly Complicated Names, As Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Artist Trying To Find A Way To Work With Fragmentation While On The Road, This Is What He Came Up With
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
The Top Five Michael Rooker Movie Roles of His Career
3 min read
May, 10, 2017
20-Year-Old Learns That Actions Have Consequences After Spending All His College Money On Traveling
3 min read
Oct, 7, 2025
I Show The Beauty Of New Zealand Through The Eyes Of A Lego Backpacker
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.