Hey Pandas, What Books Should Pandas Read During Pride Month? (Closed)

Share your favorite book that has any LGBTQA+ characters or themes.
#1
ALICE OSEMAN!!
#2
solitaire by alice oseman! it’s one of the only books i own that my parents know about that they don’t know has gay people in it lol and it’s my favorite book
#3
They Both die at the end by Adam Silvera! My fav book.
#4
the Heartstopper series by Alice Oseman, Act Cool and Stay Gold by Tobly McSmith, Cemetary Boys and The Sunbearer Trials by Aidan Thomas are some of my favorites
#5
Highly recommend tranny by Laura Jane grace
#6
Out Now. It’s a series of compliations of short stories, there’s 3 books currently out. All the stories are about queer people, written by queer authors. It’s really good, the first book is stories without any real theme, but the second, every story is set in the past, and the third has every story set in the future.
#7
The house on the cerulean sea, cemetery boys, and witch king/fae keeper
#8
if u have little kids id say the rainbow parade. if just for u id say flamer
#9
Song of Achillies!
(Box of tissues recommended)
#10
doom patrol, the gerard way run. it has some queer characters, and I think gerard way uses he/they pronouns, although I’m not sure
#11
Miseducation of Cameron Post
#12
The well of loneliness 😭
#13
If you’re looking for an easy fantasy read, I recommend the Strangeworlds Travel Agency by L.D Lapinski! It’s written by a non-binary author and the main character is queer, along with several supporting characters. They also have a quite a few other books featuring queer characters!
#14
I loved ‘Hell Follows With Us’ by Andrew Joseph White. It features multiple queer characters, the main character is trans, and one of the main characters is autistic. One of the best books I’ve ever read!
#15
also the heartstoper stuff
#16
Ebooks of ‘romance for the rest of us’ at JMSBooks online.
#17
Do webcomics count? Because if so, I highly recommend Castle Swimmer. Cutest gay couple ever.
#18
Well, it’s a webcomic, but Castle Swimmer by Wendy Lian Martin!
#19
If you’re a baseball fan, Billy Bean (with Chris Bull).
#20
Dante and Aristotle Discover the Secrets of the Universe
#21
Red, white and Royal Blue. I haven’t read it yet, but it does come highly recommended by a bunch of my friends.
#22
the books have a little bit of lgbt in it not mostly based on that alone but are still really good.
-The Ash Princess: Laura Sebastian
-Young Elites: Marie Lu
-Magnus Chase: Rick Riordan
#23
The Witch Boy by Molly Ostertag. Read it a few years ago. I also like the book “The Girl From the Sea.” by Molly Ostertag. Her work includes the tv series Owl House and Star Vs the Forces of Evil. Molly Ostertag is awesome!
