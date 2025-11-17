Hey Pandas, What Are Your Top 3 TV Shows? (Closed)

by

I would like to know your favorite TV shows. 

#1

1. House MD
2. The Good Doctor
3. Designated Survivor

#2

1. Parks and recreation.
2. The Handmaids tale
3. QI

#3

1. Ahsoka (Disney+) – this show is currently being released, so don’t spoil for other please!
2. Star Wars the Clone Wars (Disney+)
3. Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Netflix)

#4

I mostly watch movies, not TV shows, but here are mine:

– Heartstopper (NO SEASON 2 SPOILERS. PLEASE.)

– A Series of Unfortunate Events

– Idk, I can’t think of a third one rn

#5

1) rottmnt + the movie (or any other tmnt series but this one atm)
2) the good place (like its take on the afterlife)
3) idk need reccomendationsssss

#6

Strictly Come Dancing (Dancing with the stars in other countries)
QI
Pointless

#7

Righteous gemstones, Only murders in the building, and Sopranos

#8

#1: Adventure Time
#2: Undead murder farce ( anime )
#3: Golden Kamuy ( anime )

#9

Ermmm, I have more then 3, but here are some of them, if I had to choose:

• Arcane
• House of The Dragon
• Snowpiercer

And an extra one is The Haunting of Hill House.

#10

If we’re talking all time favorites, number one is “Chuck”, number two is “Pushing Daisies”, number three is “Fargo” and any other shows created or directed by Bryan Fuller.

#11

i mean this is hard but i gotta go:

-Brooklyn 99
-Good Omens
-Gravity Falls

#12

1. The Owl House (sorry for talking about it every other comment)
2. The Dragon Prince
3. Futurama

I have a few shows I plan on watching and they may take 3rd place soon.

#13

this is not a to show but….

AMY IM SO GLAD YOURE BACK!!!!!

#14

Father Brown
Star Trek Deep Space Nine
Narcos

#15

1. the good place
2. community
3. stranger things

NO SPOILERS I’M NOT DONE WITH COMMUNITY YET :(

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Amazing Warming Tenderness: 20 Furry Puppies, Kittens And Foxcubs Straight From Siberia
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
This Zookeeper Is Trying To Rake Leaves, But 2 Panda Cubs Have Other Ideas
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
29 Gustav Klimt Tattoos To Show Your Artistic Side
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
10 Things You Didn’t Know about “Rat in the Kitchen”
3 min read
Apr, 3, 2022
Carrey Shining
Watch Jim Carrey Turn into Jack Nicholson in The Shining
3 min read
Jul, 16, 2019
Nikon’s New $596 Point & Shoot Camera’s Insane Zoom Can Show The Moon Moving
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.