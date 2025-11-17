Hey Pandas, What Are Your Top 3 TV Shows? (Closed)

I would like to know your favorite TV shows.
#1
1. House MD
2. The Good Doctor
3. Designated Survivor
#2
1. Parks and recreation.
2. The Handmaids tale
3. QI
#3
1. Ahsoka (Disney+) – this show is currently being released, so don’t spoil for other please!
2. Star Wars the Clone Wars (Disney+)
3. Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Netflix)
#4
I mostly watch movies, not TV shows, but here are mine:
– Heartstopper (NO SEASON 2 SPOILERS. PLEASE.)
– A Series of Unfortunate Events
– Idk, I can’t think of a third one rn
#5
1) rottmnt + the movie (or any other tmnt series but this one atm)
2) the good place (like its take on the afterlife)
3) idk need reccomendationsssss
#6
Strictly Come Dancing (Dancing with the stars in other countries)
QI
Pointless
#7
Righteous gemstones, Only murders in the building, and Sopranos
#8
#1: Adventure Time
#2: Undead murder farce ( anime )
#3: Golden Kamuy ( anime )
#9
Ermmm, I have more then 3, but here are some of them, if I had to choose:
• Arcane
• House of The Dragon
• Snowpiercer
And an extra one is The Haunting of Hill House.
#10
If we’re talking all time favorites, number one is “Chuck”, number two is “Pushing Daisies”, number three is “Fargo” and any other shows created or directed by Bryan Fuller.
#11
i mean this is hard but i gotta go:
-Brooklyn 99
-Good Omens
-Gravity Falls
#12
1. The Owl House (sorry for talking about it every other comment)
2. The Dragon Prince
3. Futurama
I have a few shows I plan on watching and they may take 3rd place soon.
#13
this is not a to show but….
AMY IM SO GLAD YOURE BACK!!!!!
#14
Father Brown
Star Trek Deep Space Nine
Narcos
#15
1. the good place
2. community
3. stranger things
NO SPOILERS I’M NOT DONE WITH COMMUNITY YET :(
