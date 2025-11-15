Hey Pandas, What Are Your Top 3 Least Favorite Games? (Closed)

by

Could be either video or real-life games!

#1

1. Fortnite
2. Adopt me
3. Any minecraft ripoff (minecraft is the best game though)

#2

There are three games that RUIN friendships:
1. Uno
2. Monopoly
3. Mario Kart

#3

I personally think Fortnite is overrated

#4

meepcity, adopt me, and fortnite

#5

Call of Duty WW2 (idk why)

Plants vs Zombies (crappiest game ever)

and of course, math games

#6

1. Any boring school games (not all are that bad)
2. Fortnite
3. Wait for 4 hours to leave a room (Roblox game)

#7

Hello neighbor, Fortnite, and Overwatch because i’m a heavy weapons guy stan

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hero Dog Sacrifices Himself To Save His Entire Family From Fire
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Nashville Ep. 14
Nashville 1.14 “Dear Brother” Recap
3 min read
Feb, 28, 2013
Jaden Smith Sparks Hilarious Trolling With Red-Faced ‘Diaper’ Look In Paris
3 min read
Oct, 7, 2025
Homeland Season 6
Homeland Season 6 Episode 2 Review: “The Man in the Basement”
3 min read
Jan, 22, 2017
The Impeccable Portrait: 50 Best Wedding Portraits Of The Decade
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Will There Ever Be Character Names as Fantastic as in “Growing Pains”
3 min read
Jun, 9, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.