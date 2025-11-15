Hey Pandas, What Are Your Top 3 Least Favorite Games? (Closed)

Could be either video or real-life games!
#1
1. Fortnite
2. Adopt me
3. Any minecraft ripoff (minecraft is the best game though)
#2
There are three games that RUIN friendships:
1. Uno
2. Monopoly
3. Mario Kart
#3
I personally think Fortnite is overrated
#4
meepcity, adopt me, and fortnite
#5
Call of Duty WW2 (idk why)
Plants vs Zombies (crappiest game ever)
and of course, math games
#6
1. Any boring school games (not all are that bad)
2. Fortnite
3. Wait for 4 hours to leave a room (Roblox game)
#7
Hello neighbor, Fortnite, and Overwatch because i’m a heavy weapons guy stan
