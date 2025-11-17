Hey Pandas, What Are Your Theories On The Universe Or Parallel Universes? (Closed)

Some of you may picture scenes from Dr. Strange, while others might scientifically ponder the possibilities. Is there such a thing as infinity? Explain why or why not. Think deep, and broaden your horizons.
#1
One of my theories is that every time there’s even a possibility of change, alternate universes are created. Bug considers for a millisecond twitching its antenna a fraction to the left? MILLIONS of parallel universe considering this probability, and more sprout out of these. Murphy’s Law, but also where anything can happen. Some are completely different, as in gravity is reversed, but others would look exactly the same as ours, because you wouldn’t notice the difference of a bug’s thoughts.
Another is that they can’t exist because what if there’s a parallel universe in which parallel universes can’t be possible?
I have SO many theories I’m probably going to answer again. But this is the first one I thought of, so enjoy.
#2
It’s hard to fathom. Pop culture helps, but just the concept of thinking about it..it’s like basically picturing yourself in a different place. As in not location, but different point in your life, maybe you’re and engineer but you picture your parallel self as a firefighter or something.
#3
I believe that parallel universes exist where the laws of physics are tweaked here and there so that many different things happen in each of those universes. Perhaps in one of those universes gravity is so strong that everything becomes a blackhole and in another one particles interact in weird ways we can’t even imagine
#4
Well I hope there is another Julie out there living an amazing life. And also one living a s****y life just for balance.
#5
My hypothesis is that every variation has its own universe. Take the most basic subatomic particle and list the number of possible configurations. Now, take the number of subatomic particles in the universe at any given time. Next, multiply the number of variations with the amount of subatomic particles and you get the number of universes created in a single moment.
Follow Us