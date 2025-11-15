Hey Pandas, What Are Your Special Thanksgiving Recipes? (Closed)

If you want to share your unique recipe, please do!
#1
4 ice cubes
2 shots of Brown Sugar Bourbon
Ginger Ale.
Marinate yourself in as many as possible before lunatic family arrives.
#2
For years and years, there was my grandmothers stuffing recipe. Handed down over the generations. It was until about 10 yrs ago, as I was making stuffing for Thanksgiving that I noticed it was the same recipe on the side of the Bell’s Pepper seasoning box. So much for family recipe. Still tastes good though
#3
I’m not in the USA but pretty sure you all have leftover pumpkin:
Spiced Sweetcorn Pumpkin Soup
Serves: 10
1,5 kg Carrots, diced
1,5 kg Leeks, chopped/diced
250 g White Onions, chopped
250 g Butter
6 Cloves Garlic
0,5 kg Sweetcorn
3 kg Pumpkin, peeled and diced
200 g Palm Sugar
4-6 Red deseaded Chilli, finely chopped
2 ltr Coconut Milk
Method:
Melt the butter and sweat down carrots, leaks, onions and garlic until soft. Do not let it turn brown. Add palm sugar. Cook until slightly caramelised. Add pumpkin, sweetcorn, chilli and coconut milk. Cook until soft then blitz and season.
#4
Frog-eye Salad
Acini di pepe noodles coated in pineapple jello, mixed with cool whip, pineapple, mandarin oranges, and colored marshmallows.
Absolutely delicious.
#5
Pineapple cheese casserole. I started making it years ago for my dad. This was our 4th Thanksgiving since he left this physical existence, but I still make it. And it’s still delicious.
#6
I make a KILLER pumpkin pie!!
(You will find the recipe on the Libby’s pumpkin label.)
#7
I blend pan drippings with sauted miropoxi for gravy, it thickens and I don’t need flour.
#8
More a tip but still can be considered as part of the recipe re cooking a turkey. Once cooked turn the turkey upside down; this will keep the breast from drying out because of all juices running back into it.
#9
this thanksgiving my mom and dad were fighting over who would make the turkey. they printed their own recipes. my mom won. she combined them. great turkey, not dry. turns out her recipe called for a bottle of champagne.
#10
I made a dal makhani (Indian spiced bean soup) and then added butternut squash to make it more seasonal for the occasion. I used the below basic recipe, then added 1/2 of a butternut squash. I recommend removing the kidney beans, as they make it taste a little too ‘beany’, unless you like that. I also recommend adding lots of butter to make it very flavorful and creamy at the end! Also it doesn’t have to be vegan, if you prefer to use real milk and butter.
https://www.veganricha.com/dal-makhani-beans-in-creamy-buttery/
#11
Not just a Thanksgiving recipe as I make it throughout the year (my son loves it) but I do double the recipe for the holidays:
Cheesy Veggies ~ 2 bags (the steam in a bag kind) frozen vegetable medley (broccoli/cauliflower/carrots)
Large can Cream of Mushroom Soup (26 ounce)
Half a white onion (chopped)
16 ounces shredded cheese (I use the mild/medium/sharp cheddar mix)
Garlic powder, salt and pepper to taste
Toss it all in a slow cooker, mix and cook until vegetables are soft and cheese is melted.
#12
Coconut Cream Pie from the Better Homes and Gardens cookbook (the OLD one that contains recipes that call for lard!). Buy the frozen deep dish pie crusts, let one thaw, cut our a piece of parchment the size of the bottom of the crust, lay it down and then cover in pie weights or dry beans. Bake until just barely golden.
Separate 4 large eggs, the whites in a mixing bowl, the yolks in something heat resistant (a small plastic or ceramic serving bowl works). Add cream of Tartar and best the whites on medium until frothy, then high until it starts to look like the cap of a latte. Add sugar 1 tablespoon at a time and blend well, still on high, until the whites form stiff peaks and show swirls in the mix from the beaters. Stiff peaks are when you place the back of a spoon on the whites, and when you lift, the whites come up into a point and the point doesn’t fall.
Make the vanilla pie recipe: Combine sugar and milk in a pot and use a silicone coated whisk to stir frequently while heating at med/med-high heat, massaging sure to scrape the bottom so a skin of milk doesn’t form and burn. When it starts to bubble, you need to stir constantly and cook for 2 min. Remove from the heat; use the whisk to whip the egg yolk while using a spoon to drizzle the hot liquid into the yolks a little at a time, constantly whisking to prevent the eggs from cooking into lumpy scrambled eggs. (The best part about the coconut pie, though, is that if it’s a little lumpy, nobody will know because of the coconut👍🏻). Once you’ve widowed about ¼ cup of the hot liquid in to temper the eggs, pour the eggs into the hot mixture, whisking constantly, and rewritten the poor to the heat for another 2 mins. Remove from heat a final time, whisk in butter and vanilla, them add the coconut. Pour into crust, then immediately top with the meringue. Make sure to spread the meringue all the way to the edges and push it into the crust, sealing the filing into the pie. Meringue will shrink some when baked, so attaching it to the crust keeps out from pulling away and leaving a gap. Sprinkle coconut on top
Bake as directed until the tips of the meringue/coconut are golden brown. Remove from oven and cool completely on the counter, them refrigerate at least a few hours (this is definitely a “make a day or 2 ahead” recipe)
#13
We are empty nester. 1 son is deceased and our 1st born isn’t interested.
I make RESERVATIONS!
#14
I have no idea how she makes them but my mom makes BOMB choc chip cookies, the secrets I know about them are sprinkle salt on the top and use semi sweet chips, you can also use the same dough recipe but trade the chips and salt for butterscotch chips and chopped walnuts 😋
#15
I have made these since I was about 2, Fruity Pebble bars! They are delicious and I have made SO many memories of making them.
#16
Layered dessert with pretzel salad as a base.
#17
magic cookie dough with coconut,green apples,milk, flour, salt,eggs, sugar and cookie dough ice
#18
#19
This Thanksgiving I was making a vanilla cake. But dumb cousin put cinnamon in it and I thought it was ruined. PUT CINNAMON IN YOUR VANILLA CAKES. this was the most delicious cake I have ever tried or made. I just used a recipe online and added vanilla but you could also use box cake.
