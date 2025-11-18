Hey Pandas, What Are Your Favourite Colours?

reading the title could be a good place to start if you’re wondering what this is about
#1
red
#2
Orange Gold and Green. They just go so well together
#3
Pinks, Purples, and Blacks. They are happy colours.
#4
blue.
#5
Purple, blue and cyan. I also like pastels and jewel colors.
#6
💜 Purple and Blue 💙
#7
When I was kid it was yellow, now 30 year later is grey.
#8
Hi shy :) green! All the different shades except for that really bright emerald green. I especially enjoy spring leaf green
#9
Pink, purple, red, yellow, blue, teal, and gold
#10
Purple hehehehehehehehehehe
#11
green and purple
#12
totally light pink or lavender :3
#13
Green and purple.
#14
Teal :D
#15
Grayed lavender, ice blue, and pale pink
#16
Dark crimson, dark forest green, black, and silver. These colours just go so well together, and are so cool.
#17
hey shy(are you ok with being called that, or do you prefer being called dragon) my favorite color is green. more specifically dark green. more specifically forest green. even more specifically, the hex color #0A6522, RGB values of R:10 G:101 B:34, CMYK values of C:0.9, M:0, Y:0.66, K:0.6, and decimal value is 681250. sorry for long response, I just really love this color, and I’ll save you some searching and just put a picture of the color in the comments XD
#18
Green, Orange, purple and yellow
#19
Green.. Ireland is full of it :)
#20
Any light blues; cyan, teal, neon blue, et cetera.
#21
Pink. Not hot pink but à soft pink that you might see in à sunrise
