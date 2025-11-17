Hey Pandas, What Are Your Favorite Weird Food Combinations?

Don’t hate or be mean. They are sharing it because they love it, so don’t be mean. :)
#1
Grapes in yellow mustard. Sounds awful but actually pretty good. Please don’t hate me!
#2
Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches with Ruffles potato chips crumbled up on it.
Has to be creamy peanut butter, grape jelly and nice, fresh, crispy Ruffles, all between two pillow-y soft pieces of white bread.
Don’t knock til you’ve tried it!
#3
apples and melted cheese. you can melt the cheese on top of the apples but it’s best when the apples are cold and crunchy with hot, melty cheddar cheese drizzled on top. making your own cheese sauce is even better and it’s so easy.
#4
Doritos and sour cream, it’s so good.
#5
Popcorn with cinnamon and brown sugar. It’s not as odd as some of the other ones, but whenever I eat it my family and friends look at me weird lol
#6
Pizza and garlic aioli, oh my gosh it’s delicious!
#7
Orange segments dipped in Colman’s English mustard.
If you want to go hardcore, have lemon wedges.
#8
You know those hot dog lunchables that come with chocolate? Those, cold, with the chocolate on top of the hot dogs.
#9
Deli tuna salad with ketchup. It works for me. 🤷
#10
I really like cold sliced cucumbers on my hot cheese pizza!
#11
Grew up on a dairy farm and milk was the only beverage offered or served to children in my house. I didn’t get to enjoy soda, juice, etc. until I was a teen and ate away from home on occasion. When totally away from the farm (which I loved and miss terribly – just not the drinking the milk part) I cut milk from my diet. Used incorporated in baked goods etc. is fine however. Now I use orange juice instead of milk on my Cheerios. Delicious!
#12
Lettuce dipped in ketchup. I’m not saying it’s the BEST food, but it tastes better than it sounds like it would.
#13
Okay- here me out. BBQ lays chips with a slice of cucumber. It’s actually delicious
#14
popcorn (kettlecorn to be specific) and takis together in a mix
#15
Gold fish crackers and Semisweet chocolate chips. It’s the best. Also fries and vanilla ice cream. Please no hate! I like the salty and sweet combo.
#16
oh and my friend says chicken and waffles hehe
#17
Macaroni and cheese, boxed or homemade, the day after heated up in a skillet with Italian dressing and letting it get crispy.
#18
Not me but my mom’s: white rice with mustard.
#19
Soft serve ice cream and just dunking those Macca’s chips right in…can’t believe this one hasn’t been mentioned yet!
#20
Oh and another that is absolutely divine dipping Twisties into yummy chocolate Yogo (yogo is like a chocolate custard)
#21
Hot Cheetos in apple sauce plz dont hate
#22
Rice and Ketchup. My friends and family think I’m wierd.
#23
i love chocolate milk with ice and mustard and pickles
Follow Us