Hey Pandas, What Are Your Favorite Indoor Activities For A Rainy Day? (Closed)

by

Rainy days can sometimes feel a bit dull, but they can also be a great opportunity to get creative and have some fun indoors! What are some of your favorite activities or projects to do when you’re stuck inside on a rainy day? Whether it’s a DIY craft, a cozy movie marathon, or an indoor workout routine, I’d love to hear your ideas and experiences. Photos of your rainy-day activities are welcome too!

#1

Rainy (and snowy) days seem like perfect justification to be lazy.

#2

I enjoy sitting on the terrace for a while watching and listening to the rain. Even better if it’s a thunderstorm.

Reading a good book. Watching a movie with my loved ones. Working out a bit. Goofing around with my dog….there’s lots to do on a rainy day.

#3

I like to lock myself in my room with my siblings and pretend that we’re all gonna die.

#4

Bored games

#5

Going back to bed & spending the day there with a really good book.

#6

Reading, writing, watching a movie, or just sleeping in

#7

Reading science fiction.

#8

I like to do cozy little crafts like crochet, clay, or small things like that.

#9

Watching the lightning and listening to the thunder and rain fall.

#10

Build with Legos, read a book, dance in the rain, browse through BP, and torture- I mean PLAY! PLAY with my cats, not torture. Yeah, that’s totally what I meant ;)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
