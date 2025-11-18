Hey Pandas, What Are Your Favorite Indoor Activities For A Rainy Day? (Closed)

Rainy days can sometimes feel a bit dull, but they can also be a great opportunity to get creative and have some fun indoors! What are some of your favorite activities or projects to do when you’re stuck inside on a rainy day? Whether it’s a DIY craft, a cozy movie marathon, or an indoor workout routine, I’d love to hear your ideas and experiences. Photos of your rainy-day activities are welcome too!
#1
Rainy (and snowy) days seem like perfect justification to be lazy.
#2
I enjoy sitting on the terrace for a while watching and listening to the rain. Even better if it’s a thunderstorm.
Reading a good book. Watching a movie with my loved ones. Working out a bit. Goofing around with my dog….there’s lots to do on a rainy day.
#3
I like to lock myself in my room with my siblings and pretend that we’re all gonna die.
#4
Bored games
#5
Going back to bed & spending the day there with a really good book.
#6
Reading, writing, watching a movie, or just sleeping in
#7
Reading science fiction.
#8
I like to do cozy little crafts like crochet, clay, or small things like that.
#9
Watching the lightning and listening to the thunder and rain fall.
#10
Build with Legos, read a book, dance in the rain, browse through BP, and torture- I mean PLAY! PLAY with my cats, not torture. Yeah, that’s totally what I meant ;)
Follow Us